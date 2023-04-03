Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices may open in green on Monday amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 35 pts or 0.20% higher at 17,452.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.46%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing 0.48%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surging 0.08%, and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 0.02%. The US market ended Friday’s session with strong gains – Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.26%, S&P 500 climbed 1.44% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketed 1.74%. On Friday, NSE Nifty 50 surged 279.05 or 1.63% to 17,359.75 and BSE Sensex skyrocketed 1031.43 pts or 1.78% to 58,991.52. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 698.50 pts or 1.75% to 40,608.65 and Nifty IT rose 2.45%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
The US market ended Friday’s session with strong gains – Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.26%, S&P 500 climbed 1.44% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketed 1.74%.
Asian markets were trading in green with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.46%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing 0.48%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surging 0.08%, and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 0.02%.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 35 pts or 0.20% higher at 17,452.50 in the early morning trade.