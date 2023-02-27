08:03 (IST) 27 Feb 2023

FPI’s remain on sale mode in February

“FPIs continue to be on sale mode in February, too. FPIs sold equity for Rs 2627 crores in February. Relative to January, the pace of selling has come down. For 2023, through 24th February FPIs have sold equity for Rs 31164 crores ( Source: CDSL). There is a clear change in the sell portfolio. In the first half of February, FPIs turned buyers into financials. They were selling in financials in January. Also FPIs bought capital goods, IT and healthcare in the first half of February. They sold oil & gas, metals and power. Last week bond yields in the US continued to rise in anticipation of the Fed turning more hawkish in the context of the slow disinflation in the U S. Rising rates in the US might lead to more capital outflows from emerging markets. South Korea and Taiwan witnessed good capital inflows this month.” – V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.