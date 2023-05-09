Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at flat start amid muted global cues; Lupin, Adani ports shares in focus

Domestic indices may open flat amid muted global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 25.5 points or 0.14% lower at 18,324.5 in today's early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.42%, China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.03%, South Korea's KOSPI dipped 0.37% and Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 0.7% on Tuesday. The US market ended Monday's session mostly flat – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.17%, S&P 500 rose 0.05% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.18%. On Monday. the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 202.8 points or 1.12% to 18,271.8 and BSE Sensex 709.96 surged 1.16% to 61,764.25. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty soared 622.8 points or 1.46% to 43,284, Nifty Financial Services climbed 280.1 points or 1.47% to 19,303.95 while Nifty PSU Bank fell 38.5 points or 0.93% to 4,115.1.