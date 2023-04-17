Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at negative start amid unfavourable global cues; Infosys shares in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 90 points or 0.5% lower at 17,780 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed while the US market ended Friday’s session in red.

The US market ended Friday’s session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.42%, S&P 500 plunged 0.21% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.35%.

On Thursday, NSE Nifty 50 rose 15 points or 0.08% to settle at 17827; BSE Sensex gained 38.23 points or 0.06% to 60,431. In sectoral indices, NSE Nifty Bank surpassed the crucial 42100 level towards the end of the session; it surged 574.60 points or 1.38% to close at 42,132.55. NSE Nifty IT fell over 2%.