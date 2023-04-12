09:40 (IST) 12 Apr 2023

Nifty fall below 17630 could call for 17432

“The exhaustion seen in the last few days, and intermittent drops that never gained momentum are classic setups that are usually followed by large strides higher. Incidentally, the last few days have consistently respected VWAPs, but yesterday having closed in its vicinity, the threat of down move cannot be ignored. If Nifty is unable to float above 17708 early in the day, which is also the 7DMA, all eyes would be on 17630. If stability is achieved within these two critical levels, expect 17900 in a hurry. Alternatively, a fall below 17630 could call for 17432 right away. However, as is, we are unable to spot a weakness that could threaten 17220,” said Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.