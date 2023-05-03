Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty falls below 18100, Sensex tanks 200 pts; Bank Nifty slips below 43200, Tata Steel shares fall

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 81 points or 0.44% lower at 18,139.5. Asian markets were trading in red and the US market ended the overnight session broadly lower.

The US market ended the overnight session in red– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tanked 1.08%, S&P 500 plunged 1.16% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.08%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices stare at a negative start amid unfavourable global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 81 points or 0.44% lower at 18,139.5 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red, with South Korea’s KOSPI falling 0.86% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.65%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 remained closed on Wednesday. The US market ended the overnight session in red– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tanked 1.08%, S&P 500 plunged 1.16% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.08%. On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 82.65 points or 0.46% to 18,147.65 and BSE Sensex surged 242.27 points or 0.40% to 61,354.71. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 118.2 points or 0.27% to 43,352.1, Nifty Auto rose 93.9 points or 0.71% to 13,283.15 and Nifty IT skyrocketed 316.8 points or 1.14% to 28,025. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 09:21 (IST) 3 May 2023 Nifty likely to find support around 17850 Nifty is likely to find support at around 17850. 18350 is likely to act as resistance. Bank Nifty is likely to find support at around 43000. 43900 is likely to act as resistance on the upside. – IIFL Securities. 08:18 (IST) 3 May 2023 US indices tank over 1% The US market ended the overnight session in red– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tanked 1.08%, S&P 500 plunged 1.16% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.08%. 08:17 (IST) 3 May 2023 Asian markets trade lower Asian markets were trading in red, with South Korea’s KOSPI falling 0.86% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.65%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 remained closed on Wednesday. 08:17 (IST) 3 May 2023 SGX Nifty trades in red The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 81 points or 0.44% lower at 18,139.5 in today’s early morning trade.