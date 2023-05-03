Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices stare at a negative start amid unfavourable global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 81 points or 0.44% lower at 18,139.5 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red, with South Korea’s KOSPI falling 0.86% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.65%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 remained closed on Wednesday. The US market ended the overnight session in red– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tanked 1.08%, S&P 500 plunged 1.16% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.08%. On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 82.65 points or 0.46% to 18,147.65 and BSE Sensex surged 242.27 points or 0.40% to 61,354.71. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 118.2 points or 0.27% to 43,352.1, Nifty Auto rose 93.9 points or 0.71% to 13,283.15 and Nifty IT skyrocketed 316.8 points or 1.14% to 28,025.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Nifty is likely to find support at around 17850. 18350 is likely to act as resistance. Bank Nifty is likely to find support at around 43000. 43900 is likely to act as resistance on the upside. – IIFL Securities.
