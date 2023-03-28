09:00 (IST) 28 Mar 2023

Nifty above 17200 can move towards 17450–17500

“On the downside, the Nifty is within the range of 16910 – 16970 where the crucial Fibonacci retracement levels are placed. it is holding on to the supports however unable to surpass the resistance and hence we are witnessing the sideways consolidation. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover and thus we shall continue to maintain our positive outlook on the index. On the upside initial targets are placed at 17200 and above that, it can extend higher to 17450 – 17500. The crucial support zone is placed at 16910 – 16870,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Share Market outlook today