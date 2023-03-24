scorecardresearch
Search
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
India has three times more women commercial pilots than global average: Civil Aviation Ministry
Canara Bank sells stake in Russian joint venture to SBI for Rs 121 crore
Narendra Singh Tomar launches DigiClaim platform for speedy disbursal of insurance claims to farmers
Ramadan 2023: Holy month to begin for Muslims from Friday – See Photos
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid mixed global cues; FM to list Finance Bill in Lok Sabha today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39 pts or 0.23% lower at 17,044.50 in the early morning trade.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The US market ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.23%, S&P 500 climbing 0.30% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging 1.01%.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open the week’s last trading session flat. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39 pts or 0.23% lower at 17,044.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red with  China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.49%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipping 0.14%, South Korea’s KOSPI declining 0.73% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropping 0.23%. The US market ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.23%, S&P 500 climbing 0.30% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging 1.01%. On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 84.90 pts or 0.49% to 17,067 and BSE Sensex tanked 289.31 pts or 0.50% to 57,925.28. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 382.15 pts or 0.96% to 39,616.90, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.65%, Nifty PSU Bank tanked 1.74%, Nifty IT fell 0.77%, Nifty Pharma rose 0.22%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:03 (IST) 24 Mar 2023
SGX Nifty in red

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39 pts or 0.23% lower at 17,044.50 in the early morning trade.

First published on: 24-03-2023 at 08:01 IST
READ
IN APP