Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open the week's last trading session flat. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39 pts or 0.23% lower at 17,044.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red with China's Shanghai Composite index falling 0.49%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.14%, South Korea's KOSPI declining 0.73% and Japan's Nikkei 225 dropping 0.23%. The US market ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.23%, S&P 500 climbing 0.30% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging 1.01%. On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 84.90 pts or 0.49% to 17,067 and BSE Sensex tanked 289.31 pts or 0.50% to 57,925.28. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 382.15 pts or 0.96% to 39,616.90, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.65%, Nifty PSU Bank tanked 1.74%, Nifty IT fell 0.77%, Nifty Pharma rose 0.22%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:03 (IST) 24 Mar 2023 SGX Nifty in red The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39 pts or 0.23% lower at 17,044.50 in the early morning trade.