Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may remain under pressure; US, Asia markets fall ahead of inflation data

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 34.5 points or 0.19% higher at 18,345.5. Asian markets were trading lower and the US market ended the overnight session deeply in red.

Ahead of the US CPI inflation data US indices ended Tuesday's session deeply in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.17%, S&P 500 plunged 0.46% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.63%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain under pressure today mostly negative cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 34.5 points or 0.19% higher at 18,345.5 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.48%, China’s Shanghai Composite tanked 0.85%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.04% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 0.44% on Wednesday. The US market ended the overnight session deeply in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.17%, S&P 500 plunged 0.46% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.63%. On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 18,265.95 and the 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 61,761.33. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 85.85 points or 0.2% to 43,198.15, Nifty PSU Bank tanked 113.3 points or 2.75% to 4,001.8 while Nifty IT jumped 204.55 points or 0.73% to 28,125.5. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:21 (IST) 10 May 2023 US indices end lower The US market ended the overnight session deeply in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.17%, S&P 500 plunged 0.46% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.63%. 08:21 (IST) 10 May 2023 Asian markets in red Asian markets were trading in red – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.48%, China’s Shanghai Composite tanked 0.85%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.04% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 0.44% on Wednesday. 08:20 (IST) 10 May 2023 SGX Nifty trades in green The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 34.5 points or 0.19% higher at 18,345.5 in today’s early morning trade.