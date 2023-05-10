Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain under pressure today mostly negative cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 34.5 points or 0.19% higher at 18,345.5 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in red – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.48%, China’s Shanghai Composite tanked 0.85%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.04% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 0.44% on Wednesday. The US market ended the overnight session deeply in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.17%, S&P 500 plunged 0.46% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.63%. On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 18,265.95 and the 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 61,761.33. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 85.85 points or 0.2% to 43,198.15, Nifty PSU Bank tanked 113.3 points or 2.75% to 4,001.8 while Nifty IT jumped 204.55 points or 0.73% to 28,125.5.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
The US market ended the overnight session deeply in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.17%, S&P 500 plunged 0.46% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.63%.
Asian markets were trading in red – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.48%, China’s Shanghai Composite tanked 0.85%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 0.04% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 0.44% on Wednesday.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 34.5 points or 0.19% higher at 18,345.5 in today’s early morning trade.