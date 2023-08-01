Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green amid positive global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures traded 10 points or 0.05% higher at 19,896 in early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green – China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.01%, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 0.71%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.48%, and Asia Dow advanced 0.17%. The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.28%, S&P 500 surged 0.15% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.21%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 soared 107.75 points or 0.55% to 19,753.80 and BSE Sensex jumped 367.47 points or 0.56% to 66,527.67. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 183 points or 0.40% to 45,651.10, Nifty Auto jumped 1.2%, Nifty IT soared 1.49% while Nifty FMCG fell 0.69%.
“Nifty took support near the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and bounced back sharply. A promising reversal formation is indicating a further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend-following traders, 19650 would be the trend decider level, and above the same the market could move up till 19850-19875. On the flip side, below 19650, bulls may prefer to exit from long positions and could retest the level of 19600-19560,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Nifty daily and hourly momentum indicators provide divergent signals which also suggest the absence of trending moves. Considering all the above parameters, we shall continue to maintain that Nifty is likely to remain range bound between 19500-20000. Crucial support levels to keep handy are 19630-19600 and on the upside, 19800-19860 is the immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“For investors, the market is buying on dips with a strict stop loss of 19500, and if the Nifty closes below the indicated level, we can expect more profit booking. The volume profile indicates index has strong support around the 19500-19550 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 19800 followed by 20000 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 19600 strike price,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“For Nifty, 19600 is likely to act as a cushion, while the pivotal zone of 19500, coinciding with 20 DEMA, is expected to act as sacrosanct support. On the higher end, a cluster of resistances can be seen around 19800-20000 in the comparable period,” said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.
“Nifty showed a positive trend with a green candle on the daily chart, indicating a potential comeback by the bulls. The short-term trend remains positive as Nifty found support at the 21EMA in the previous session. However, the RSI is currently in a bearish crossover, suggesting a potential downside. The lower-end support is at 19700, while resistance is at 19800. A decisive move above 19800 might induce a rally towards the 20000 mark,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.
The National Stock Exchange has Piramal Enterprises and Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 1 August. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 701.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 2,488.07 crore on 31 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“Indian indices have resumed their rally, following the global market trend, as cooling inflation across the globe gave hopes of an end to the policy tightening era. The latest positive development was the Eurozone’s inflation slowing for the third consecutive month in July, coming in at 5.3%, in line with market predictions. Moreover, the euro zone economy grew by 0.3% during the June quarter, according to preliminary estimates, slightly surpassing market expectations,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended with gains on Monday, snapping a two day losing streak. The Nifty 50 added 10.8 points to close at 19,753.8. On the other hand, Sensex advanced 0.56% to end at 66,527.67.