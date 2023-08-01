08:32 (IST) 1 Aug 2023

Nifty strong support at 19500-19550

“For investors, the market is buying on dips with a strict stop loss of 19500, and if the Nifty closes below the indicated level, we can expect more profit booking. The volume profile indicates index has strong support around the 19500-19550 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 19800 followed by 20000 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 19600 strike price,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

