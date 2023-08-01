08:33 (IST) 1 Aug 2023

Bank Nifty may fall to 45000-44700 if it breaks below 45300

“The bulls successfully defended the lower levels and found support around the 20-day moving average (20DMA) positioned at 45400, suggesting their willingness to prevent further downside movements. On the other hand, the bears have been holding strong around the 45700-45800 zone, creating a significant resistance area. A break above this resistance zone would signal the bulls taking complete control and potentially lead the index to fresh all-time high levels. However, if the index breaks below the 45300 level, it may indicate further downside potential towards the 45000-44700 levels, as the bears gain momentum and exert additional selling pressure,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Share Market Outlook Today