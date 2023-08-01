Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Highlights: Domestic indices ended Tuesday’s session in the red. The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 20.25 points or 0.10% to 19,733.55 and BSE Sensex fell 68.36 points or 0.10% to 66,459.31. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 58.60 points or 0.13% to 45,592.50, Nifty Auto dipped 0.12%, Nifty PSU Bank sank 0.52% and Nifty Ralty tanked 1.77% while Nifty IT jumped 1.2%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Coal India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and LTIM while the losers were Power Grid, Hero Motocorp, Apollo Hospital, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv.
Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Tuesday’s session in the red. “The domestic indices traded with a negative bias below the flattish trend, impacted by global peers. Despite this, mid- and small-cap stocks continued to outperform the benchmark index. IT stocks rallied on hopes of a soft landing for the US economy. India’s manufacturing activity remained robust, although marginally it moderated for the second consecutive month in July. The market direction in the upcoming days will be influenced by key data points, including auto sales figures, US PMI, and US job data,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
ED raided Hero Moto Chairman Pawan Munjal’s residence and took cognisance of DRI Case, according to reports. DRI had caught a close aide of Pawan Munjal with undeclared foreign currency. Hero Motocorp share price tanked 3% to Rs 3,106.20.
Public sector enterprise GAIL’s share price continued its positive momentum from Monday, gaining 2.7% in trade, clocking a high of Rs 122.35 apiece on the NSE, following its first fiscal quarter earnings as well as the double upgrade in rating from UBS.
Maruti Suzuki share price fell 1.7% to Rs 9,650.30 today after the company’s net profit surged more than 2-fold on-year to Rs 2,485 crore in Q1FY24. Q1 sales stood at 4,98,030 units, a growth of 6.4% compared to the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 4,34,812 units, growing 9.1% on-year. Most of the brokerages have recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. Maruti Suzuki stock has fallen nearly 1% in the last one month while it has risen 8% in the past one year.
The NSE Nifty 50 was up 6.40 points or 0.03% to 19,760.20 and BSE Sensex rose 52.46 points or 0.08% to 66,580.13.
“Bank Nifty has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe after taking support from its crucial support zone of 45500-45550 and opening with a gapup amidst increased volatility. A short-term correction can be expected if Bank Nifty trades below 45500 levels. Crucial levels on the downside will be 45600 followed by 45400; Resistance is placed at 45850 followed by 46000,” said Mitesh Karwa, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio.
“The bulls successfully defended the lower levels and found support around the 20-day moving average (20DMA) positioned at 45400, suggesting their willingness to prevent further downside movements. On the other hand, the bears have been holding strong around the 45700-45800 zone, creating a significant resistance area. A break above this resistance zone would signal the bulls taking complete control and potentially lead the index to fresh all-time high levels. However, if the index breaks below the 45300 level, it may indicate further downside potential towards the 45000-44700 levels, as the bears gain momentum and exert additional selling pressure,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty managed to hold on to the 20-day moving average (45392) and witnessed a bounce from that support. The Bollinger bands are contracting which indicates contraction of range and also range-bound price action over the next few trading sessions. Divergent signals from the daily and hourly momentum indicators further support our sideways outlook for Bank Nifty. Overall, we expect the Bank Nifty to consolidate between 46500-45000,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Nifty took support near the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and bounced back sharply. A promising reversal formation is indicating a further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend-following traders, 19650 would be the trend decider level, and above the same the market could move up till 19850-19875. On the flip side, below 19650, bulls may prefer to exit from long positions and could retest the level of 19600-19560,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Nifty daily and hourly momentum indicators provide divergent signals which also suggest the absence of trending moves. Considering all the above parameters, we shall continue to maintain that Nifty is likely to remain range bound between 19500-20000. Crucial support levels to keep handy are 19630-19600 and on the upside, 19800-19860 is the immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“For investors, the market is buying on dips with a strict stop loss of 19500, and if the Nifty closes below the indicated level, we can expect more profit booking. The volume profile indicates index has strong support around the 19500-19550 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 19800 followed by 20000 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 19600 strike price,” said Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“For Nifty, 19600 is likely to act as a cushion, while the pivotal zone of 19500, coinciding with 20 DEMA, is expected to act as sacrosanct support. On the higher end, a cluster of resistances can be seen around 19800-20000 in the comparable period,” said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.
“Nifty showed a positive trend with a green candle on the daily chart, indicating a potential comeback by the bulls. The short-term trend remains positive as Nifty found support at the 21EMA in the previous session. However, the RSI is currently in a bearish crossover, suggesting a potential downside. The lower-end support is at 19700, while resistance is at 19800. A decisive move above 19800 might induce a rally towards the 20000 mark,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.
The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.28%, S&P 500 surged 0.15% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.21%.
Asian markets were trading in green – China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.01%, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 0.71%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.48%, and Asia Dow advanced 0.17%.
The National Stock Exchange has Piramal Enterprises and Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 1 August. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth net Rs 701.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth net Rs 2,488.07 crore on 31 July, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“Indian indices have resumed their rally, following the global market trend, as cooling inflation across the globe gave hopes of an end to the policy tightening era. The latest positive development was the Eurozone’s inflation slowing for the third consecutive month in July, coming in at 5.3%, in line with market predictions. Moreover, the euro zone economy grew by 0.3% during the June quarter, according to preliminary estimates, slightly surpassing market expectations,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended with gains on Monday, snapping a two day losing streak. The Nifty 50 added 10.8 points to close at 19,753.8. On the other hand, Sensex advanced 0.56% to end at 66,527.67.