Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Nifty and Sensex may open in the green territory in the week’s last trading session. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 101 pts or 0.59% higher at 17,123.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.75%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing 0.69%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surging 0.79% and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 0.54%. The US market ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average surging 1.17%, S&P 500 climbing 1.76% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketing 2.48%. On Thursday, NSE Nifty 50 rose 13.45 pts or 0.08% to 16,985.60 and BSE Sensex climbed 78.94 pts or 0.14% to 57,634.84. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 81.10 pts 0.21% to 9,132.60, Nifty IT sank 0.69%, Nifty Auto was up 0.19%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.57% and Nifty FMCG was up 1.14%.
