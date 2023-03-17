Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at positive start amid favourable global cues; Adani stocks in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 101 pts or 0.59% higher at 17,123.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green and the US market ended the overnight session in the positive territory.

The US market ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average surging 1.17%, S&P 500 climbing 1.76% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketing 2.48%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Nifty and Sensex may open in the green territory in the week’s last trading session. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 101 pts or 0.59% higher at 17,123.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.75%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing 0.69%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surging 0.79% and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 0.54%. The US market ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average surging 1.17%, S&P 500 climbing 1.76% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketing 2.48%. On Thursday, NSE Nifty 50 rose 13.45 pts or 0.08% to 16,985.60 and BSE Sensex climbed 78.94 pts or 0.14% to 57,634.84. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 81.10 pts 0.21% to 9,132.60, Nifty IT sank 0.69%, Nifty Auto was up 0.19%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.57% and Nifty FMCG was up 1.14%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:01 (IST) 17 Mar 2023 US market concludes in postive territory The US market ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average surging 1.17%, S&P 500 climbing 1.76% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketing 2.48%. 08:00 (IST) 17 Mar 2023 Asian markets trade higher Asian markets were trading in green with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.75%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing 0.69%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surging 0.79% and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 0.54%. 08:00 (IST) 17 Mar 2023 SGX Nifty in green The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 101 pts or 0.59% higher at 17,123.50 in the early morning trade.