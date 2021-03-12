Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Anupam Rasayan IPO opens for subscription today

Domestic equity benchmarks resume trading today, after a day’s break. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks resume trading today, after a day’s break, looking to continue their gaining momentum. S&P BSE Sensex sits at 51,279 points after three consecutive sessions of gains and Nifty 50 is just below 15,200. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was trading flat, hinting at a muted start for domestic markets. However, cues from global peers were positive as Asian markets tracked gains made by US stock markets after the stimulus bill helped Wall Street climb higher on Thursday.

Anupam Rasayan’s Rs 760 crore initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today. The company is looking to sell shares in the price band of Rs 553-555 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereafter, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,985. Ahead of the issue, Anupam Rasayan has raised Rs 224 crore from 15 anchor investors. The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 40.48 lakh shares to 18 anchor investors at Rs 555 per share. Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd Company, Fidelity International, Sundaram MF, SBI Life Insurance Co, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, and Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.

