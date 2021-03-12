Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Anupam Rasayan IPO opens for subscription today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was trading flat, hinting at a muted start for domestic markets. However, cues from global peers were positive.
Domestic equity benchmarks resume trading today, after a day’s break.
(Image: REUTERS)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks resume trading today, after a day’s break, looking to continue their gaining momentum. S&P BSE Sensex sits at 51,279 points after three consecutive sessions of gains and Nifty 50 is just below 15,200. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was trading flat, hinting at a muted start for domestic markets. However, cues from global peers were positive as Asian markets tracked gains made by US stock markets after the stimulus bill helped Wall Street climb higher on Thursday.
Anupam Rasayan’s Rs 760 crore initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today. The company is looking to sell shares in the price band of Rs 553-555 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereafter, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,985. Ahead of the issue, Anupam Rasayan has raised Rs 224 crore from 15 anchor investors. The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 40.48 lakh shares to 18 anchor investors at Rs 555 per share. Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd Company, Fidelity International, Sundaram MF, SBI Life Insurance Co, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, and Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.
Highlights
Stock market indices might have broadly priced in a lot of the upside at the index level with earnings expectations now sitting well above prior highs, but there could still be an upside surprise in select sectors, said a US equity strategist. Adam Virgadamo, US Equity and Thematic Strategist, said in a conversation with Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley’s Chief US Economist, that he sees the potential for positive surprises in sectors like Banks and consumer finance, personnel services, advertising, food distribution, and enterprise technology.
Read full story
SGX Nifty was trading flat with a negative bias on Friday morning. However, Asian peers were looking up during the early hours of trade on Friday.
The Rs 760-crore Anupam Rasayan initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Friday, 12 March 2021, at a price band of Rs 553-555 per share. Ahead of the IPO, the speciality chemical company raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors. According to the BSE circular, it has allocated 40.48 lakh shares to 15 anchor investors at Rs 555 per share. Among the 18 anchor investors are Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund (MF), Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd Company, Fidelity International, Sundaram MF, SBI Life Insurance Co, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Malabar Select Fund and Max Life Insurance.
Read full story