Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mount a comeback today; Antony Waste Handling IPO subscribed 1.98 times

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty plummeted on Monday, bringing their record breaking gaining streak to a screeching halt. S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,406 points lower at 45,553 while the 50-stock Nifty ended at 13,328. Investors booked profits shying away from risk as the United Kingdom said it has found a new strain of the coronavirus. On Tuesday morning the dust seemed to have settled with SGX Nifty trading 150 points higher. Dow Jones closed with gains on Monday but Asian peers were failing to mount a comeback with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, KOSPI, all trading with losses.
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO was subscribed 1.98 times on the very first day with retail investors subscribing their portion of issue 3.56 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) have so far subscribed to 63% of their quota while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have bid for merely 8% of the portion reserved for them. The Rs 300 crore issue will close on Wednesday. This is the second time Antony Waste Handling Cell is looking to make its debut on the bourses. Earlier in march its plans were spoiled by the pandemic aided sell-off. Antony Waste has managed to raise Rs 90 crore ahead of the issue from 10 anchor investors.
Highlights
"While I still think stocks have a long way to run higher in 2021, still another market manic Monday shows the potential dangers of the market being universally the one way. You will read a lot of after the fact analysis suggesting yesterday was a holiday exaggerated selloff. While to a large degree, that might be the case on some overbought positions like Oil and short dollar. However, ignoring these early warning signals and not brace yourself for a challenging start to 2021 is flat out dumb," said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi. He added that this could only be the tip of a reflationary washout.
Reversing the last 11 days rally, Indian share markets plunged 3 per cent on Monday. BSE Sensex cracked 1,407 points or 3 per cent to end at 45,553.96, level last seen on December 8, 2020. During intraday deals, Sensex tumbled 2,132 points from day’s high to hit 44,923 level. While the broader Nifty 50 index nosedived 432 points or 3.14 per cent to settle at 13,328.40 apiece.
Investor wealth eroded by Rs 6.59 lakh crore on Monday as equities tanked after the UK reported a new strain of the COVID-19 virus. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,406.73 points or 3 per cent to close at 45,553.96. The benchmark hit an all-time high of 47,055.69 during the session.
SGX Nifty was up 150 points during the early hours of trade on Tuesday, hinting at a gap up start for doemstic markets.