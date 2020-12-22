Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mount a comeback today; Antony Waste Handling IPO subscribed 1.98 times

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO was subscribed 1.98 times on the very first day with retail investors subscribing their portion of issue 3.56 times.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty plummeted on Monday, bringing their record breaking gaining streak to a screeching halt. S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,406 points lower at 45,553 while the 50-stock Nifty ended at 13,328. Investors booked profits shying away from risk as the United Kingdom said it has found a new strain of the coronavirus. On Tuesday morning the dust seemed to have settled with SGX Nifty trading 150 points higher. Dow Jones closed with gains on Monday but Asian peers were failing to mount a comeback with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, KOSPI, all trading with losses.

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO was subscribed 1.98 times on the very first day with retail investors subscribing their portion of issue 3.56 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) have so far subscribed to 63% of their quota while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have bid for merely 8% of the portion reserved for them. The Rs 300 crore issue will close on Wednesday. This is the second time Antony Waste Handling Cell is looking to make its debut on the bourses. Earlier in march its plans were spoiled by the pandemic aided sell-off. Antony Waste has managed to raise Rs 90 crore ahead of the issue from 10 anchor investors.

