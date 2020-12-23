Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Antony Waste IPO subscribed 3.85 times, issue closes today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Cues from Asian peers were positive with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI trading with gains.
S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 46,006 after having gained 452 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty crossed 13,450.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices rebounded on Tuesday after witnessing a sharp sell-off on Monday, aided by concerns surrounding the new coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdom. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 46,006 after having gained 452 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty crossed 13,450. Broader markets too climbed higher during the day. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 44 points lower, hinting at a gap-down start for stock markets. Cues from Asian peers were positive with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI trading with gains.
Anthony Waste Handling Cell IPO was subscribed 3.85 times at the end of bidding on the second day. Retail investors have bid for their portion of the issue 7.22 times while Qualified Institutional Buyers have bid for 64% of their portion and Non-Institutional Investors have placed bids for 28% of their quota. Overall the issue has received bids for 2.56 crore equity shares against the 66.66 lakh shares that are on offer. Today is the final day of bidding. This is the second time Antony Waste Handling Cell has tried to list its equity shares on the bourses this year, the first time the IPO came just as the world was coming to terms with the coronavirus.
Highlights
Wipro on Tuesday said its up to Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme will commence on December 29 and close on January 11, 2021.Sebi on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Reliance Capital for violation of Depositories and Participants Regulations back in 2010.
About 120-130 foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals worth around Rs 12,000-13,000 crore ($1.6-1.8 billion) from China are pending with the government for clearance, a source told FE. This follows India’s stipulation in April that FDI proposals from bordering nations must obtain government approval.
Bitcoin is again making headlines with the unreal upwards movement recorded on the price charts recently, setting fresh all-time highs. The cryptocurrency has gained nearly 400% since March this year and over 200% since the beginning of this pandemic struck year. Investor’s interest in bitcoin has been gaining steam in 2020 and it’s not just small investors, institutions have also joined in cheering it. Seeing these developments, Chris Wood, global head (equity strategy) at Jefferies, has decided to introduce Bitcoin in its long-only global portfolio.
"Nifty has bounced up on December 22 after the sharp fall seen on the previous day. On up moves, Nifty 13549-13589 band could offer resistance while 13192 could offer support. The upward bounce may last 1-2 sessions more," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Capital markets regulator Sebi is looking to rope in an agency for performing in-depth risk assessment of its information technology (IT) infrastructure. The risk assessment needs to include identification of foreseeable threats, assessment of the likelihood and potential damage of these threats, and the sufficiency of controls to mitigate risks.
Equity markets across the world have rallied despite the pandemic and economic contraction. S Naren, executive director and chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential AMC, is of the view that this current ‘developed world central bank’ bull market can end when inflation returns to the US.
