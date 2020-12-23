Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Antony Waste IPO subscribed 3.85 times, issue closes today

S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 46,006 after having gained 452 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty crossed 13,450.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices rebounded on Tuesday after witnessing a sharp sell-off on Monday, aided by concerns surrounding the new coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdom. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 46,006 after having gained 452 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty crossed 13,450. Broader markets too climbed higher during the day. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 44 points lower, hinting at a gap-down start for stock markets. Cues from Asian peers were positive with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI trading with gains.

Anthony Waste Handling Cell IPO was subscribed 3.85 times at the end of bidding on the second day. Retail investors have bid for their portion of the issue 7.22 times while Qualified Institutional Buyers have bid for 64% of their portion and Non-Institutional Investors have placed bids for 28% of their quota. Overall the issue has received bids for 2.56 crore equity shares against the 66.66 lakh shares that are on offer. Today is the final day of bidding. This is the second time Antony Waste Handling Cell has tried to list its equity shares on the bourses this year, the first time the IPO came just as the world was coming to terms with the coronavirus.

