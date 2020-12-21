Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO opens for subscription today

S&P BSE Sense now sits at 46,960 while the Nifty 50 index is at 13,760 -- their highest ever closing levels.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices may open in the red on Monday morning with SGX Nifty trading over 50 points lower during the early hours of trade. S&P BSE Sense now sits at 46,960 while the Nifty 50 index is at 13,760 — their highest ever closing levels. Asian peers were trading with losses on Monday morning with Shanghai Composite down 0.26% while Hang Seng fell 0.67%. Stock markets in Japan were over half a percent lower while South Korea’s KOSPI was 0.63% lower. KOSDAQ was trading with gains.

Antony Waste Handling’s initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today, for the second time in 2020. At a price band of Rs 313-315 crore, the company is looking to raise Rs 300 crore which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of Rs 215 crore. Post issue, the promoter and promoter group will continue to hold 46.23% in the company, down from 51.10%. Public shareholding in the company will increase to 53.77% from 48.90% earlier. Antony Waste Management is a leading service provider in the MSW management sector with end-to-end capabilities and strong execution track record.

