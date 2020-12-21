Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO opens for subscription today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Asian peers were trading with losses on Monday morning with Shanghai Composite down 0.26% while Hang Seng fell 0.67%.
S&P BSE Sense now sits at 46,960 while the Nifty 50 index is at 13,760 -- their highest ever closing levels.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices may open in the red on Monday morning with SGX Nifty trading over 50 points lower during the early hours of trade. S&P BSE Sense now sits at 46,960 while the Nifty 50 index is at 13,760 — their highest ever closing levels. Asian peers were trading with losses on Monday morning with Shanghai Composite down 0.26% while Hang Seng fell 0.67%. Stock markets in Japan were over half a percent lower while South Korea’s KOSPI was 0.63% lower. KOSDAQ was trading with gains.
Antony Waste Handling’s initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today, for the second time in 2020. At a price band of Rs 313-315 crore, the company is looking to raise Rs 300 crore which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of Rs 215 crore. Post issue, the promoter and promoter group will continue to hold 46.23% in the company, down from 51.10%. Public shareholding in the company will increase to 53.77% from 48.90% earlier. Antony Waste Management is a leading service provider in the MSW management sector with end-to-end capabilities and strong execution track record.
Highlights
Nifty finds strong support near 13,660 levels in the immediate term, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Antony Waste Handling Cell: Antony Waste Handling Cell is set to launch its Rs 300-crore initial public offer (IPO) today.ONGC: West Bengal got included in ONGC’s oil and gas map with its eighth field at Ashoknagar in West Bengal starting commercial production on Sunday.
Read full story
During the early hours of trade on Monday, Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange were trading 54 points lower, hinting at a negative start for domestic markets.
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd on Saturday said it has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on Monday. The company allotted 2,857,003 equity shares at Rs 315 apiece to 10 anchor investors to raise Rs 89.99 crore, Antony Waste Handling Cell said in a statement.
Read full story
Eight of the top-10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1,25,229.25 crore in market valuation past week in-line with a bullish broader market trend, with HDFC, TCS and Bajaj Finance emerging as the biggest gainers. Over the past week, the BSE benchmark gained 861.68 points or 1.86 per cent.
Read full story