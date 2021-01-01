Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Antony Waste Handling Cell shares to list on bourses today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Antony Waste Handling Cell’s IPO was subscribed by investors 15.04 times with all categories oversubscribing their portion of the issue.
On the first day of the new year, SGX Nifty was trading flat with a positive bias.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the new year on the back of a record-breaking streak that has seen the benchmark indices scale new highs repeatedly. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 47,751 points while the 50-stock Nifty was at 13,981. On the first day of the new year, SGX Nifty was trading flat with a positive bias. Equity indices on Wall Street closed the last trading session of 2020 with gains. Dow Jones gained 0.65% while S&P 500 zoomed 0.64% and NASDAQ gained 0.14%.
Looking to begin the new year on the right foot, Antony Waste Handling Cell will make its Dalal Street debut today. Antony Waste Handling Cell’s IPO was subscribed by investors 15.04 times with all categories oversubscribing their portion of the issue. Retail category subscription was at 16.55 times while Non-institutional Investors subscribed their portion 18.69 times. QIB’s subscribed their portion 9.67 times. The Rs 300-crore issue was the last IPO of 2020 — a year that saw 15 IPOs in total.
Highlights
Antony Waste Handling Cell share listing will happen on January 1, 2021 on BSE and NSE. The Rs 300-crore issue of the municipal solid waste management company was the last IPO of the calendar year 2020. Those who had placed bids for Antony Waste issue can now check their subscription status on the Link Intime India and BSE website.
Read full story
Equity investors grew richer by Rs 32.49 lakh crore in 2020 on the back of smart returns in the stock market which had a roller-coaster ride during the year hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak ravaged lives and livelihoods on a global scale, shuttering businesses and jolting world equities. But amid all the gloom, Indian stock indices gave hope of returning to winning ways towards the latter part of the year.
Read full story