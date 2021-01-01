Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Antony Waste Handling Cell shares to list on bourses today

On the first day of the new year, SGX Nifty was trading flat with a positive bias.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the new year on the back of a record-breaking streak that has seen the benchmark indices scale new highs repeatedly. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 47,751 points while the 50-stock Nifty was at 13,981. On the first day of the new year, SGX Nifty was trading flat with a positive bias. Equity indices on Wall Street closed the last trading session of 2020 with gains. Dow Jones gained 0.65% while S&P 500 zoomed 0.64% and NASDAQ gained 0.14%.

Looking to begin the new year on the right foot, Antony Waste Handling Cell will make its Dalal Street debut today. Antony Waste Handling Cell’s IPO was subscribed by investors 15.04 times with all categories oversubscribing their portion of the issue. Retail category subscription was at 16.55 times while Non-institutional Investors subscribed their portion 18.69 times. QIB’s subscribed their portion 9.67 times. The Rs 300-crore issue was the last IPO of 2020 — a year that saw 15 IPOs in total.

