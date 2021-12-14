Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Anand Rathi Wealth shares to list on stock exchanges today

Global cues were negative after Wall Street equity indices closed with losses on Monday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets have started this week’s trade in the negative territory, falling on the first day of trade. S&P BSE Sensex closed Monday’s session 503 points or 0.86% lower while NSE Nifty 50 index fell 143 points or 0.82% to settle at 17,368. Bank Nifty too closed with losses. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was deep in red, falling more than 100 points, hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade, continuing yesterday’s downward trend. Global cues were negative after Wall Street equity indices closed with losses and most Asian stock markets, except TOPIX, mirrored the fall.

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 660 crore IPO, which was entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, was subscribed to by investors 9.78 times. Investors were offered shares of Anand Rathi wealth earlier this month in a fixed price band of Rs 530-550 per share. The IPO saw Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) bid for their portion 2.5 times while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) bid for their quota 25.42 times. Retail investor’s portion was subscribed 7.76 times and the employee portion was bid for 1.32 times. The grey market premium for the issue slumped to around Rs 50 per share on Monday, down from its highs of over Rs 100 apiece earlier.

Read More