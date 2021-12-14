Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Anand Rathi Wealth shares to list on stock exchanges today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets have started this week’s trade in the negative territory, falling on the first day of trade. S&P BSE Sensex closed Monday’s session 503 points or 0.86% lower while NSE Nifty 50 index fell 143 points or 0.82% to settle at 17,368. Bank Nifty too closed with losses. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was deep in red, falling more than 100 points, hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade, continuing yesterday’s downward trend. Global cues were negative after Wall Street equity indices closed with losses and most Asian stock markets, except TOPIX, mirrored the fall.
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 660 crore IPO, which was entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, was subscribed to by investors 9.78 times. Investors were offered shares of Anand Rathi wealth earlier this month in a fixed price band of Rs 530-550 per share. The IPO saw Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) bid for their portion 2.5 times while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) bid for their quota 25.42 times. Retail investor’s portion was subscribed 7.76 times and the employee portion was bid for 1.32 times. The grey market premium for the issue slumped to around Rs 50 per share on Monday, down from its highs of over Rs 100 apiece earlier.
"Nifty formed a bearish engulfing pattern on Dec 13. Advance decline ratio was however even. The fact that Nifty could not benefit out of the positive sentiments elsewhere is worrying. Ahead of the bunch of central bank meets this week and the approaching calendar year-end, FPIs seem to be taking profits and reducing their positions. 17534 could now be the resistance while 17252 could be the support," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
17600 was seen as a crucial hurdle. Just around this resistance, the index witnessed selling pressure and has formed a long red body candle which certainly does not bode well for next few sessions. In options segment, 17500 and 17600 call options witnessed decent open interest addition during the day which too indicates that upside will be capped for this weekly expiry. As per the data, 17500 will be seen as an immediate hurdle while 17300 followed by 17200 will be the supports to watch out for. Considering the above data and the chart structure which indicates that the recent up move was corrective in nature rather than an impulse, we expect some time-wise or price-wise correction for the next couple of days. Hence, traders are advised to avoid aggressive bets and trade with a stock-specific approach.
SGX Nifty was deep in red on Tuesday morning, hinting at a negative start to the day's trade. Nifty 50 futures were down more than 100 points.