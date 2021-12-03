Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in red; Anand Rathi IPO oversubscribed, last day to bid for Tega Industries

Wall Street equity indices ended in the green while Asian stock markets were moving in different directions. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets saw bulls take over on the weekly Futures & Options expiry session. S&P BSE Sensex added 776 points while NSE Nifty 50 zoomed 234 points to close at 17,401. Both the headline indices added 1.35% each. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down in red hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade. Wall Street equity indices ended in the green while Asian stock markets were moving in either direction. KOSDAQ, TOPIX, and Shanghai Composite were in the green while Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI were down in red.

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO was full subscribed on day one of the initial share sale on Dalal Street. Retail investors bid for 2.45 times the shares reserved for them while the Non-institutional Investors (NII) quota was bid 1.93 times. QIBs remained distant on the initial day with marginal bidding. The overall subscription for Anand Rathi IPO at the end of day 1 was at 1.60 times. ON the other hand, Tega Industries enters the final day of sale after having been subscribed 13.87 times. The issue has seen a strong response from Retail investors and non-institutional investors who have bid for the IPO 17 and 20 times the reserved portion.

