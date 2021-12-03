Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in red; Anand Rathi IPO oversubscribed, last day to bid for Tega Industries

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets saw bulls take over on the weekly Futures & Options expiry session. S&P BSE Sensex added 776 points while NSE Nifty 50 zoomed 234 points to close at 17,401. Both the headline indices added 1.35% each. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down in red hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade. Wall Street equity indices ended in the green while Asian stock markets were moving in either direction. KOSDAQ, TOPIX, and Shanghai Composite were in the green while Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI were down in red.
Anand Rathi Wealth IPO was full subscribed on day one of the initial share sale on Dalal Street. Retail investors bid for 2.45 times the shares reserved for them while the Non-institutional Investors (NII) quota was bid 1.93 times. QIBs remained distant on the initial day with marginal bidding. The overall subscription for Anand Rathi IPO at the end of day 1 was at 1.60 times. ON the other hand, Tega Industries enters the final day of sale after having been subscribed 13.87 times. The issue has seen a strong response from Retail investors and non-institutional investors who have bid for the IPO 17 and 20 times the reserved portion.
Highlights
Going ahead, we expect the market to continue with its volatility given the uncertainty around the new Omicron variant and Fed tapering. However sharp sell-off have made valuations comfortable and the strong domestics economic data points continue to point towards economic recovery thus keeping long term fundamentals intact. We would hence advise investors to buy in this volatility in staggered fashion to build long term portfolio. Technically, Nifty has formed a Bullish candle on daily scale and has been making higher lows from the last three sessions. Now it needs to continue to hold above 17350 zones for an up move towards 17500 and 17777 zones whereas support can be seen at 17150 and 17000 zones.
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
"Star Health IPO witnessed a tepid response from investors. Institutional investors have already raised questions about expensive valuation. The company profitability was severely impacted in FY21 due to higher claims arising due to Covid-19 pandemic. Thereby domestic mutual funds largely remained away from subscription," said Satish Kumar, Research Analyst, Choice Broking.
IPO market continues to remain hit with 2 public issues available for investing. Tega Industries enters the final day of sale after having been massively oversubscribed. Anand Rathi Wealth IPO was oversubscribed on day one.
"The Nifty has closed around its resistance area of between 17400-17500. If we can trade above this zone for a couple of days, the markets can restart its upward trajectory. If the market has to resume the current weakness, it would need to take a U-turn from here and head downward. Either way, a good trading opportunity is in the offing," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
SGX Nifty was down 60 points ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street on Friday. Nifty futures trading in red on Friday, hint at a weak start for domestic markets.