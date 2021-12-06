  • MORE MARKET STATS
Share Market LIVE: D-Street may mirror global peers; Anand Rathi IPO closes today, eyes on RBI MPC this week

December 6, 2021

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was up with gains on Moonday morning, signalling positive momentum building up ahead of the day’s trade.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveGlobal cues were negative after Wall Street closed the previous session in red and Asian markets moved lower. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter Monday’s trading session on the back of a bear attack on Friday that pulled headline indices lower. S&P BSE Sensex is currently placed at 57,696 while NSE Nifty 50 is sitting at 17,196 — both falling more than 1% on Friday. India VIX has now at 18.46 levels after having gained 2% during the last trading session. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up with gains, signalling positive momentum building up ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were negative after Wall Street closed the previous session in red and Asian markets were trading with losses during the early hours of Monday. 

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO will close for subscription today. So far the public issue has been bid for 3.02 times by investors with all retail and Non-institutional Investors oversubscribing their portion of the IPO. Investors will have two more IPOs to invest in this week as Rategain Travel Technologies and Shriram Properties will open for subscription. Further market participants will keep a close eye on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which will begin its three-day bi-monthly deliberations today.

    07:58 (IST) 06 Dec 2021
    Near term trend of Nifty continues to be down

    "The near term trend of Nifty continues to be down and the recent pullback rally of a down trend seems to have completed. There is a possibility of further weakness down to 16800 levels by next week. Immediate resistance is placed at 17300-17350 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

    07:56 (IST) 06 Dec 2021
    LIC improves asset quality ahead of IPO; lowers net NPA to 0.05%

    Ahead of its proposed initial public offering (IPO), insurance behemoth LIC has improved its asset quality for the financial year ended March 2021. The non-performing assets (NPAs) as of March 31, 2021, are Rs 35,129.89 crore out of a total portfolio of Rs 4,51,303.30 crore, according to the latest Annual Report of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

    07:56 (IST) 06 Dec 2021
    RBI rate decision, Omicron worries to drive stocks this week: Analysts

    Volatility is likely to continue in the stock market this week amid Omicron uncertainty and the RBI monetary policy meeting will be a key driver for benchmark indices going ahead, say analysts. It will be an event-packed week for the markets, with RBI policy and several macroeconomic numbers scheduled to be announced, they added.

