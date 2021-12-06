Share Market LIVE: D-Street may mirror global peers; Anand Rathi IPO closes today, eyes on RBI MPC this week

Global cues were negative after Wall Street closed the previous session in red and Asian markets moved lower. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter Monday’s trading session on the back of a bear attack on Friday that pulled headline indices lower. S&P BSE Sensex is currently placed at 57,696 while NSE Nifty 50 is sitting at 17,196 — both falling more than 1% on Friday. India VIX has now at 18.46 levels after having gained 2% during the last trading session. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up with gains, signalling positive momentum building up ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were negative after Wall Street closed the previous session in red and Asian markets were trading with losses during the early hours of Monday.

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO will close for subscription today. So far the public issue has been bid for 3.02 times by investors with all retail and Non-institutional Investors oversubscribing their portion of the IPO. Investors will have two more IPOs to invest in this week as Rategain Travel Technologies and Shriram Properties will open for subscription. Further market participants will keep a close eye on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which will begin its three-day bi-monthly deliberations today.

