Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; AMFI re-classifies Yes Bank, Adani Enterprises as large-caps

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty climbed to fresh highs on Monday morning following vaccine optimism. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 48,176 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty settled at 14,132. During the early hours of trade on Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was seen trading over 100 points lower, hinting at the gap-down opening for domestic equities. Global markets were also in the red after equity indices on Wall Street slipped following political tensions. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSDAQ were all sitting in the red.
Highlights
Indian Union Budget 2021-22: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, last year in her budget presentation 2020, announced the decision to abolish the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), while making dividend payment taxable at the hand of the recipient. The move was among the most talked-about decisions of the government at the beginning of 2020. Although this helped the cash-starved India Inc save some and increase cash-flow, for investors this meant more taxes. This was also trouble for promoters with high shareholdings, as a higher dividend would result in them paying more as taxes.
HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corporation said its disbursements in the individual loan category have grown by 26 per cent during the third quarter.JSPL Steel operations reported their highest ever monthly production volumes with 7.27 lakh tonnes during December 2020.
Most Put OI is at 13,500 strike with 20.81 lakh contracts. This is followed by 14,00 strike with 19.38 lakh contracts.
For the January series, maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is placed at 14,00 strike with 21.08 lakh contracts, with 6,225 fresh call writings. This is followed by 14,500 with 13.57 lakh contracts.
SGX Nifty has trimmed some of its losses but still sits deep in red, down 100 points on Tuesday morning.
The Nifty 50 index is likely to hit 15,800 levels by December 2021, implying a rally of over 12 per cent from the recent record high level, says brokerage firm Jefferies India. It expects NSE’s Nifty to deliver double-digit returns of 12.45 per cent on the back of strong economic revival in 2021/22 aided by housing market revival, and corporate earnings growth of 37 per cent in FY22 and 22 per cent in FY23. “A supportive global backdrop helps us start 2021 with a bullish view on Nifty,” the foreign brokerage firm said in a recent note. It maintains a positive stance on cyclical recovery in India, which it says is due to growing evidence that the housing cycle has bottomed out and is now set for a multi-year upswing.
AMFI has moved stocks such as NMDC, MRF, United Breweries, and MRF among others to the midcap space. Max Healthcare is the new entrant to the midcap category.
In the latest list of stock classification release by AMFI, Yes Bank, Adani Enterprises, Gland Pharma, PI Industries, and Jubilant FoodWorks have been re-classified as large cap stocks.