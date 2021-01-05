Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; AMFI re-classifies Yes Bank, Adani Enterprises as large-caps

During the early hours of trade on Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was seen trading over 100 points lower.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty climbed to fresh highs on Monday morning following vaccine optimism. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 48,176 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty settled at 14,132. During the early hours of trade on Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was seen trading over 100 points lower, hinting at the gap-down opening for domestic equities. Global markets were also in the red after equity indices on Wall Street slipped following political tensions. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSDAQ were all sitting in the red.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), yesterday released the classification list of large-cap, midcap, and smallcap stocks. AMFI has added, Yes Bank, Adani Enterprises, PI Industries, Jubilant FoodWorks, Gland Pharma and HAL to the large-cap category. AMFI has also downgraded NMDC, Bank of Baroda, MRF, and United Breweries to midcaps from large-cap category. Additionally, Dixon Technologies, Laurus Labs, Deepak Nitrite, and Indiamart Intermesh have been classified as midcap stocks. Mutual funds will now have to adjust their portfolios according to the latest classification.

