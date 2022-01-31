Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; AGS Transact Tech shares to list today

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets enter Monday’s trading session after a volatile week that saw Sensex slip 0.51% and the Nifty 50 end 0.3% lower. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 57,200 and the Nifty 50 is at 17,102. Ahead of the day’s trading session, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points hinting at a positive start. Global cues were also suggesting positive momentum building up. Wall Street equity indices closed with large gains on Friday while Asian markets were up in the green.

Investors will today look forward to the Economic Survey and AGS Transact Technologies listing. The Economic Survey, a yearly event just ahead of the Union Budget will look to highlight the country’s economic growth momentum and suggest policy measures to aid growth. The Economic Survey will also project India’s Gross Domestic Product for the next fiscal year. Additionally, AGS Transact Technologies shares will list on the BSE and NSE today. The Rs 680 crore public issue was subscribed to by investors 7.79 times. NIIs bid for the IPO in the largest numbers, subscribing 25.61 times their quota.

Live Updates 8:30 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Buy these 2 stocks for gains; 16,800 to act as crucial support for Nifty A bear tightens its grip for the second consecutive week closed almost three percent down in the current week and lost more than six percent in the last two weeks. From the last three trading days, prices have successfully sustained below their 100-day exponential moving average and also closed below it’s all the medium averages on the daily interval, which is a negative sign for the index. Read full story 8:14 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Expect muted or discount listing Considering lower-than-expected subscription demands (QIB: 2.26x/ NII: 25x/ Retail: 3x) to its initial public offering (IPO), we expect muted or discount listing show in the volatile markets. We believe the reason for low demand would be on investors’ concern over 100% OFS offer followed by denting selloff sentiments in the recently listed IPO like PayTM, Policybazaar, Shriram Properties and RateGain which failed to perform on the listing day. We also see a few more concerning points like losses on books incurred in the last five months of FY22 and a flat growth in topline which is not giving enough room for any listing gains. Based on financial parameters, the issue was fully priced leaving nothing on table to new investors. ~ Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities 8:12 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Nifty may hit 18000 above 17400, use Iron Butterfly for Budget 2022; Bank Nifty may hit 39300 this week Nifty started the week on a flat note and continued its previous week’s bearish momentum throughout the week. Nifty closed at 17102 with a loss of 515 points on a weekly basis. On the weekly chart, the index has formed a long bearish candle forming lower High-Low compared to previous week indicating weakness at current levels. Since the past 3-5 months index is consolidating within 18400-16800 levels indicating short term consolidation. Hence any either side breakout will indicate further direction. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 17400 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 17600-18000 levels. However if index breaks below 17000 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 16800-16400. Nifty is trading below 20 and 50 day SMA which are important short term moving averages, indicating negative bias in the short to medium term. Read full story 8:05 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Nifty to hover in a broader range of 16,600-17,600 We believe the Union Budget would set the tone for the domestic markets amid the global sell-off. Volatility remains high during the budget week so participants should continue with a cautious stance and prefer hedged positions. We expect the Nifty index to hover in a broader range of 16,600-17,600 and either side decisive break would trigger the next directional move. ~ Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking 8:04 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Trade setup: Nifty technical view, Q3 results, global cues; things to know before market opening bell Indian equity markets are staring at a gap up start on Monday as early trends on SGX hinted at a positive start for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 . The Nifty futures were trading with a gain of 146.50 points or 0.86 per cent at 17,238.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. “Equity markets have been witnessing increase volatility over the last few days. While the US Fed outcome is now behind, several other factors including ongoing result season, Union Budget on Feb 1st and Russia-Ukraine conflicts would keep the market volatility high in coming week as well. Expectations are running high from the government to present a progressive budget which can revive economic growth. However, given the various state election, risk of a populist Budget cannot be ruled out completely. Capital Goods, Infra, housing, Real Estate, PSU Banks, etc are some of the sectors that would remain in focus ahead of the Budget, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Read full Story