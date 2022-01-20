Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in red ahead of opening bell; AGS Transact Tech IPO subscribed 0.88 times

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Entering the weekly Futures & Options expiry session SGX Nifty was trading with losses, hinting at continued weak momentum on Dalal Street.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears dominated Dalal Street for the second day straight on Wednesday amid weak global cues. S&P BSE Sensex closed 656 points or 1.08% lower at 60,098 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 ended 174 points or 0.96% in red at 17,938. Bank Nifty closed 0.44% lower. Entering the weekly Futures & Options expiry session SGX Nifty was trading with losses, hinting at continued weak momentum on Dalal Street. Global cues were mixed on Thursday morning as major Asian markets moved higher even though NASDAQ, S&P 500, and Dow Jones closed deep in the red.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO saw a strong response from non-institutional investors (NII) and retail investors on the initial day of sale. While NIIs subscribed to the IPO 1.02 times, the retail category subscription tally reached 1.32 times. QIB portion failed to garner any bid. Overall the issue was subscribed 0.88 times with investors bidding for 2.52 crore equity shares against 2.86 crore shares on offer. In the grey market, AGS Transact Technologies’ shares were trading at a Rs 15 premium over the issue price of Rs 166-175 per share. The IPO will close for subscription tomorrow.

Live Updates 8:39 (IST) 20 Jan 2022 Buy these two stocks for gains while Nifty enters downtrend, watch 17700-17650 for pullback A sharp down trended move continued in the market for the second consecutive sessions on Wednesday and Nifty closed the day lower 174 points amidst a range movement. Another long bear candle was formed on the daily chart, which signal a downtrend continuation pattern in the market. The formation of long bear candle back to back in the two session indicate a trend reversal down in Nifty after a sustainable upmove of the last 22-23 sessions. The present weakness could form a new higher bottom of the uptrend of last three weeks. Important daily support as per change in polarity is placed around 17650 levels. Hence, this area could be a buy on dips opportunity for the short term. Nifty on the weekly chart has started to show weakness after an excellent upmove in the last three weeks. After the negation of bearish lower tops and bottoms pattern as per weekly chart in recent past, the market could find support at the previous upside breakout point of around 17650-17700 levels during its current downward retracement. Read full story 8:24 (IST) 20 Jan 2022 HUL, ONGC, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Auto, OIL, Reliance Industrial, Asian Paints stocks in focus on F&O expiry BSE-listed companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Biocon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Havells India, Persistent Systems, PNB Housing Finance, Agro Tech Foods, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Century Textiles & Industries, Container Corporation Of India, Cyient, Datamatics Global Services, Hatsun Agro Product, Lyka Labs, Bank Of Maharashtra, Mphasis, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sasken Technologies, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Vimta Labs and VST Industries were scheduled to announced their Oct-Dec quarter earnings on Thursday. Read full story 8:20 (IST) 20 Jan 2022 Nifty needs to hold above 17900 for recovery “Volatility is likely to be the hallmark of today’s trade. Sentiments continue to remain depressed after yesterday’s huge losses and most importantly, the fall indicates that the Nifty bulls are vulnerable. Investors are likely to remain risk-averse to equities until the 10-year US Treasury yield slips from its fresh two-year high of 1.856%, and the yield on the 2-year bond stages corrective decline from 1.075%. Technically speaking, the benchmark Nifty needs to hold above 17900 mark in today’s trade for any meaningful recovery. The technical landscape will turn aggressively bullish only above Nifty 18389 hurdles. Nifty’s intraday hurdle is at 18187 mark. Alternatively, expect a water fall of selling if Nifty slips below 17900 mark,” said Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd. 8:19 (IST) 20 Jan 2022 Trend negative “The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be down. The short term top reversal has been confirmed at the high of 18350 and the bearish patterns as per daily timeframe chart remains intact. The next downside levels to be watched around 17700-17650 levels and any pullback rally from here could find strong resistance around 18100 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. 8:17 (IST) 20 Jan 2022 SGX Nifty in red, Nifty support, Q3 results, stocks under F&O ban; things to know before market opening bell Indian equity market fell sharply for the second consecutive session on Wednesday with the Nifty50 falling below 18,000 level as FII selling, elevated oil prices and inflation concerns weighed on sentiment. Investors’ wealth has eroded by Rs 5,24,647.66 crore in the last two days as markets. “Going ahead, the market is likely to continue with its consolidation till the inflation fear looms. Also, major events like upcoming budget and various state elections could lead to higher volatility in coming days,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Read full story