Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises in pre-open, Nifty holds above 18100

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Ahead of Wednesday’s session, SGX Nifty was in the red, hinting at continued negative momentum on Dalal Street.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets came under the grip of bears on Tuesday and closed deep in the red. S&P BSE Sensex closed 554 points or 0.90% lower at 60,754 while the NSE Nifty 50 index dived 195 points or 1.07% to settle at 18,113. Ahead of Wednesday’s session, SGX Nifty was in the red, hinting at continued negative momentum on Dalal Street. Global cues were mixed as some Asian stock markets soared higher even though Wall Street equity indices closed deep in the red. NASDAQ tanked more than 2% while S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell 1.84% and 1.5%. Among Asian Markets Shanghai Composite, Nikkei 225, and TOPIX were in the red.

AGS Transact Technologies Rs 680 crore IPO will open for subscription today. The public issue will be the first to open in 2022. Ahead of the IPO AGS Transact Technologies has raised Rs 204 crore from 17 anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs 175 per equity share. Marquee investors such as HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, Nippon Life India Small Cap Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, among others picked up stake through the anchor portion of the issue. The IPO will remain open till Friday.

Live Updates 9:10 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 Bias remains negative below 18200 “For the day bias remains negative below 18200. Nifty supports are placed at 17950 and 17800. Positional traders are advised to accumulate longs in this correction near above support levels,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial. 9:01 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 Pre-open Sensex was down 150 points in the pre-open session on Wednesday morning while Nifty 50 was up 50 points, dodging the weak global cues. 8:56 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 Petrol and diesel price today January 19: Fuel rates remain unchanged; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged by Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) on January 19 across the country. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. Read full story 8:40 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 18000 to act as support for Nifty The immediate support for Nifty is placed around 18000 mark given that there are decent positions outstanding in 18000 put option in both weekly as well as monthly series. In case 18000 does not hold, then we could see this correction getting extended towards the ’20 DEMA’ which is placed at 17800. On the flipside, 18300-18350 will now be seen as immediate resistance for Nifty. ~ Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com 8:39 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 Liabilities cleared well in advance Spectrum liabilities cleared by Reliance Jio were due in annual instalments from FY2022-23 to 2034-2035 and carried interest rate between 9.30% to 10% p.a. with an average residual period of 7+ years. 8:34 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 Jio clears deferred liabilities Reliance Jio said that it has estimated that the clearing of deferred liabilities will result in interest cost savings of around Rs 1,200 crores annually, at the current interest rates. 8:05 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 Upmove ended? The consistent upmove of the last 3-4 weeks seems to have ended on Tuesday with the sharp reversal from the highs. The placement of key overhead resistance, formation of negative candle pattern and the downside breakout of immediate supports are all pointing towards more weakness in the short term. Any upside from here could find resistance around 18225 levels and that could be a sell on rise opportunity. Next lower levels to be watched at 17800 levels. ~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities 8:02 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 Reliance Jio prepays Rs 30,791 crore clearing all deferred spectrum liabilities Reliance Jio Infocomm has said that it has paid Rs 30,791 crore (including accrued interest) to the Department of Telecom towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auctions of year 2014, 2015, 2016 and the spectrum acquired in year 2021 through trading of right to use with Bharti Airtel Limited. The company had acquired 585.3 MHz spectrum in the said auctions/trading. 7:58 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 SGX Nifty in red SGX Nifty was trading with negative bias on Wednesday morning amid mixed global cues. Nifty futures were down 20 points. 7:57 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 AGS Transact Technologies IPO opens on Wednesday; check issue price, size, GMP, other details AGS Transact Technologies ’ IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, ending the nearly one-month draught in primary markets. The Rs 680 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of the company, including the Promoter of the company Ravi B Goyal. Ahead of the IPO, shares of AGS Transact Technologies were trading at a premium of Rs 21 per share above the issue price of Rs 166-175 per share. In 2022 Dalal Street is expected to see a large number of IPOs and possibly the biggest public issue to ever hit markets– Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Read full story