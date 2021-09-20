Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks 140 pts ahead of opening bell; SP Group sells Eureka Forbes for Rs 4,400 cr

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices snapped their 3-day gaining streak to end with losses on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 722 points from its all-time highs while Nifty 50 fell 208 points to end at 59,015 and 17,585, respectively. Broader markets also closed with losses while the volatility gauge soared more than 5%. Entering the first trading session of the day, SGX Nifty was down 140 points, hinting at a gap-down start to the day’s trade. Cues from global peers were negative as Wall Street equity indices closed in the red during the previous session. Hang Seng was trading with losses while Japan, South Korea and Chinese markets remained closed.
Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s consumer durables business, run under the Eureka Forbes label, will be taken over by US-based private equity fund Advent International in a Rs 4,400 crore deal. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, on Sunday, said that Advent International will acquire a controlling stake of 72.56% in the business. According to the contours of the deal, Eureka Forbes will be demerged into a standalone company and then will be listed on the BSE. Upon its listing, Advent will acquire the majority stake from SP Group, following which the PE firm will make an open offer as per the SEBI takeover code. The deal will help the SP Group pare some of its debt.
Highlights
Nifty futures tanked 134.50 points or 0.76 per cent in the early trade on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-down start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 for Monday. Equity benchmarks surged to their fresh lifetime peaks on Friday. During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 710 points or 1.21 per cent. With no major domestic macroeconomic data announcement this week, investors would keenly track the US Fed interest rate decision and other global trends to decide its further movement. Moreover, market participants would also track foreign institutional investors movement, rupee-dollar trend, brent crude, and other global cues.
Nifty 50 traded in a band of almost 200 points between September 6 and September 14 without giving any meaningful indication. On September 15, the Benchmark index finally witnessed a breakout on the higher side of a narrow range consolidation pattern and continued to trade higher for the next couple of trading sessions and registered its lifetime high of 17792 on September 17.
SGX Nifty was down 140 points ahead of the opening bell. Nifty futures trading deep in red ahead of the opening was hinting at a negative start for domestic markets.
