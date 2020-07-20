Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals muted opening for D-Street; HDFC Bank’s net-profit jumps 20% in June quarter

At the end of last week’s trading, volatility tanked over 4 points while most sectoral indices gained over a per cent each.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets stare at a gap-down opening today after SGX Nifty slipped 50 points during early hours of trade. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 come to start this week after gaining 1.5% in the last trading session of the previous week. At the end of last week’s trading, volatility tanked over 4 points while most sectoral indices gained over a per cent each. Global markets sent mixed signals, with S&P 500 and NASDAQ closing the previous session with gains and Dow Jones ending in the red, while among Asian peers, stock markets in China were seen gaining higher but Hang Seng was deep in red. Nikkei 225 and TOPIX were down.

In times when the banking sector is expecting headwinds, India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has reported a 19.6% surge in net profit, on-year basis. At the end of the June quarter, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 6,659 crore while its net interest income surged to Rs 15, 665 crore. The bank continued to remain cautious and increased provisions and contingencies to Rs 3,891 crore. Total advances grew 21% on-year to Rs 10.03 lakh crore at the end of June, while total deposits were at Rs 11.89 lakh crore, an increase of 24.6% from the previous year.

