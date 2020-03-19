Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down opening; ADB announces $6.5 bn aid to tackle coronavirus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit three-year low levels on Wednesday amid panic selling as the coronavirus fears escalated. S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1,707 points or 5.59 per cent at 28,868 while the broader Nifty 50 index slipped below the crucial 8,550 level to settle at 8,541 points. Asian stocks struggled to find their footing in volatile trade on Thursday. US stock futures rose nearly 2 per cent after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced a bond-buying programme. Japan’s Nikkei opened 1.4 per cent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.25 per cent. Australia’s benchmark rose as much as 3 per cent before returning to flat. On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,338.46 points, or 6.3 per cent, to 19,898.92, the S&P 500 lost 131.09 points, or 5.18 per cent, to 2,398.1, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.94 points, or 4.7 per cent, to 6,989.84.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 218 points or 2.58 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading down at 8,224 on the Singaporean Exchange.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced a $6.5-billion package to help its developing member-countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and promised to pump in more funds, if required. The initial package includes $3.6 billion in sovereign operations for a range of responses to the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, and $1.6 billion in non-sovereign operations for MSMEs, domestic and regional trade, and firms that are directly impacted, it said.
Highlights
The global mayhem combined rising coronavirus cases in India triggered the initial fall, which further worsened with the Supreme Court's stance on AGR dues. The fall was widespread but it was banking and financial pack which was hammered badly. Markets are not showing any sign of slowdown despite the sharp correction in the benchmark and stocks across the board. And, the pressure in the banking space has raised fresh concerns, which might cascade in the following sessions too. We reiterate our advice accumulating fundamentally sound counters in staggered manner rather trying to find the market bottom. Traders, on the other hand, should prefer options strategies instead of naked trades until the market stabilizes, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.
The positive sentiment created on Friday's (13th March) sharp upside bounce seems to have nullified. As Nifty moved below the low of 8555 in three sessions after the bounce. This is not a positive sign and one may expect further weakness in the short term. Having declined sharply, an attempt of minor upside bounce from the lows can't be ruled out in the near term. The next downside to be watched around 8000-7800 in the next 1-2 weeks, Says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities.
