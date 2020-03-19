Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down opening; ADB announces $6.5 bn aid to tackle coronavirus

Sensex and Nifty hit three-year low levels on Wednesday amid panic selling triggered by fast-spreading coronavirus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit three-year low levels on Wednesday amid panic selling as the coronavirus fears escalated. S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1,707 points or 5.59 per cent at 28,868 while the broader Nifty 50 index slipped below the crucial 8,550 level to settle at 8,541 points. Asian stocks struggled to find their footing in volatile trade on Thursday. US stock futures rose nearly 2 per cent after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced a bond-buying programme. Japan’s Nikkei opened 1.4 per cent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.25 per cent. Australia’s benchmark rose as much as 3 per cent before returning to flat. On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,338.46 points, or 6.3 per cent, to 19,898.92, the S&P 500 lost 131.09 points, or 5.18 per cent, to 2,398.1, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.94 points, or 4.7 per cent, to 6,989.84.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 218 points or 2.58 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading down at 8,224 on the Singaporean Exchange.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced a $6.5-billion package to help its developing member-countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and promised to pump in more funds, if required. The initial package includes $3.6 billion in sovereign operations for a range of responses to the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, and $1.6 billion in non-sovereign operations for MSMEs, domestic and regional trade, and firms that are directly impacted, it said.

