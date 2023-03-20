Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in red on Monday amid negative global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 103 pts or 0.60% lower at 17,058.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.66%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.65%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipping 0.09% while China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.33%. The US market ended Friday’s session broadly in red with major indices falling over 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 1.19%, S&P .500 sank 1.10% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.74%. On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 114.45 pts or 0.67% to 17,100.05 and BSE Sensex surged 355.06 pts or 0.62% to 57,989.90. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 465.50 pts or 1.19% to 39,598.10, Nifty IT surged 1.18%, Nifty Auto fell 0.48%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.83% and Nifty Metal skyrocketed 2.23%.

Live Updates

