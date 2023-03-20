Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in red on Monday amid negative global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 103 pts or 0.60% lower at 17,058.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.66%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.65%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipping 0.09% while China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.33%. The US market ended Friday’s session broadly in red with major indices falling over 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 1.19%, S&P .500 sank 1.10% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 0.74%. On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 114.45 pts or 0.67% to 17,100.05 and BSE Sensex surged 355.06 pts or 0.62% to 57,989.90. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 465.50 pts or 1.19% to 39,598.10, Nifty IT surged 1.18%, Nifty Auto fell 0.48%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.83% and Nifty Metal skyrocketed 2.23%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“Bank Nifty formed a kind of spinning bottom candlestick formation near the important support level of 38700 and managed to sustain above the 39400 level. Now we can expect a short-covering move towards the 40000 and 40500 levels. On the downside, 38700–38500 is a strong demand zone,” said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Bank Nifty first support placed at 39365, and then 38896 and resistance at 40075 and then 40317, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
“A Doji pattern followed by a recovery candle on the daily chart indicates the possibility of a bullish reversal. On the higher end, immediate resistance is placed at 17250, where the bears might try to return to the market. However, if bulls take the Nifty above 17250, the index may move towards 17500–17600. On the lower end, support remains intact at 16950,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“The Nifty’s recent swing low of 16900-16850 is likely to act as the sheet anchor’s role, and it is highly anticipated that the dip would augur well for the bulls. On the flip side, the 17200-17250 is the immediate hurdle, followed by the sturdy wall of 200 SMA placed around the 17400-17450 odd zone,” said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.
“If Nifty manages to hold 17100, then there is scope for a short-covering rally towards the 17250 and 17440 levels. On the downside, 17000 will be the first support level, while 16800 is a critical support level,” said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Nifty first support is placed at 17070 and then 16951 and resistance is seen at 17258 and 17328, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
The National Stock Exchange has GNFC and IndiaBulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for 20 March. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 1,766.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net acquired equities worth Rs 1,817.14 crore on 17 March, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
