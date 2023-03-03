09:14 (IST) 3 Mar 2023

Nifty’s move beyond 17621 mark will negate the near-term bearish outlook

“Markets are likely to witness a positive opening in Friday trades on the back of upbeat global cues, but going by the wide fluctuations seen in recent weeks there could be hiccups in the way. While several macro indicators are pointing towards more challenging sessions going ahead, the fresh uptick in US bond yields is further adding to the pessimism. Technically for Nifty, a move beyond 17621 mark will negate the near-term bearish outlook,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.