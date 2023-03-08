09:03 (IST) 8 Mar 2023

Nifty, Sensex may fall after US Fed’s hawkish statement

“Markets could retreat sharply in early trades Wednesday on the back of weak global cues after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made a hawkish statement and indicated that interest rates are likely to be higher than previously estimated in view of higher inflation. The two big catalysts for the markets are IIP data and the US jobs report to be released on March 10, which would provide some near-to-medium term direction to the investors. Technically, Nifty’s immediate make-or-break support is seen at the 200-DMA at 17414 mark.” – Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.