Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened in the red territory on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 92.45 pts or 0.52% to 17,619.00 and BSE Sensex tanked 329.33 pts or 0.55% to 59,895.13. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, SBI Life and Bajaj Auto while the losers were Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and JSW Steel.
“Bank Nifty index witnessed some selling pressure from higher levels but the broader trend remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach. The index lower-end support stands at 41000 where the highest open interest is built up on the put side and the upside resistance is at 42000. The index is likely to trade in this range for the next couple of trading sessions,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“Bank nifty has support at 40900-41100 while resistance is placed at 41700-41900 range,” said Devan Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“The benchmark Nifty has maintained its 200 Day EMA of 17,583, forming a respectable bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. In order to advance closer to the 18000 level, the index must now surpass the 50-day EMA, which is close to 17815 levels. The volume profile indicates Index has strong support around the 17450-17550 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 17800 followed by 18000 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI is at 17500 strike price,” said Devan Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“On the daily chart, a shooting star kind of candlestick pattern has formed, suggesting a bearish reversal. A fall below 17650 may trigger a steep correction in the market. While a sustained trade above 17750 may induce buying in the market,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“For Nifty, 17800-17900 could be the immediate profit booking zone for the bulls while 17650-17600 would be the sacrosanct support zone for the traders. However, below 17600 uptrends would be vulnerable,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
Domestic indices ended the pre-opening session in the red territory. NSE Nifty 50 fell 45.70 pts or 0.26% to 17,665.75 and BSE Sensex tanked 308.36 pts or 0.51% to 59,916.10.
“Markets could retreat sharply in early trades Wednesday on the back of weak global cues after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made a hawkish statement and indicated that interest rates are likely to be higher than previously estimated in view of higher inflation. The two big catalysts for the markets are IIP data and the US jobs report to be released on March 10, which would provide some near-to-medium term direction to the investors. Technically, Nifty’s immediate make-or-break support is seen at the 200-DMA at 17414 mark.” – Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 137.50 pts or 0.77% lower at 17,715.50 in the early morning trade.
The US market ended the overnight session in the red territory falling over one and a half percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.72%, S&P 500 dropped 1.53% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 1.25%.
Asian markets were trading mostly lower with China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.17%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 2.01% and South Korea’s KOSPI dipping 1.31% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.18%.