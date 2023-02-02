Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices are likely to open in red, as trends on SGX Nifty indicate. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 110 points or 0.62% lower at 17,590.0 in the early morning trade. On Wednesday, equity indices pared gains slipping into negative territory and finally ending on a mixed note amid volatility as budget excitement settled. The BSE Sensex rose 158.18 pts or 0.27% to close at 59,708.08 and the Nifty 50 fell 45.85 pts or 0.26% to 17,616.30.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises has called off its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering (FPO). It will return the FPO proceeds and withdraw the completed transaction, “given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility”.

Separately, the US Federal Reserve slowed its pace of interest rate hikes Wednesday, tempering an aggressive campaign to rein in costs as inflation cools while signalling the battle is not over yet. The US central bank announced a 25 bps hike to the benchmark lending rate at the end of its two-day policy meeting, taking the rate to a target range of 4.50-4.75%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Thursday February 2