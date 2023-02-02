Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices are likely to open in red, as trends on SGX Nifty indicate. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 110 points or 0.62% lower at 17,590.0 in the early morning trade. On Wednesday, equity indices pared gains slipping into negative territory and finally ending on a mixed note amid volatility as budget excitement settled. The BSE Sensex rose 158.18 pts or 0.27% to close at 59,708.08 and the Nifty 50 fell 45.85 pts or 0.26% to 17,616.30.
Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises has called off its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering (FPO). It will return the FPO proceeds and withdraw the completed transaction, “given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility”.
Separately, the US Federal Reserve slowed its pace of interest rate hikes Wednesday, tempering an aggressive campaign to rein in costs as inflation cools while signalling the battle is not over yet. The US central bank announced a 25 bps hike to the benchmark lending rate at the end of its two-day policy meeting, taking the rate to a target range of 4.50-4.75%.
“Life insurance stocks witnessed significant selling on demand concerns as the budget proposals made life insurance schemes less appealing as a tax-saving instrument. The Union Budget has provided a higher impetus for individuals to shift to the new tax regime, which does not favour tax exemptions from investments in insurance schemes. Adding concerns to the growth outlook, it was also proposed to tax the income earned from life insurance products (other than ULIPS) issued after April 1, 2023, where the total annual premium exceeds Rs. 5 lakh. This has taken away the tax-free advantage of high-value traditional insurance policies, making them less attractive for investments. These proposals have come as a big blow to the sector, which had hoped for positive measures from the government to improve its penetration. This has caused investors to reconsider the sector's growth prospects, forcing them to stay side-lined.” – Cyril Charly, Research analyst at Geojit Financial Services.
“The Union Budget of India has a significant impact on the country's economy, interest rates, and stock markets. The stock market's performance generally reflects the state of the economy. Stock prices and interest rates also have a protracted relationship. The budget was well-balanced and growth-oriented. Markets initially welcomed this budget with enthusiasm. Later, the Adani Group stole the stage when its stocks crashed, significantly depressing market sentiment. Although yesterday's FOMC meeting was significant, the Adani drama is the main event that the market will be focusing on.” – Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo.
“The Adani group stock came under pressure again on February 1 with stocks hitting the lower circuit and the circuit was just opened before the closing bell. Adani Enterprises closed at Rs 2135.35, down 28.20 percent and Adani port touched 52- week low of Rs 459.50 and closed at Rs 495.15 with a 19.18 percent fall. Technically, both the stocks have closed below their 50 & 100 EMA on the daily as well as the weekly chart indicating a strong bearish scenario. Both stocks are also trading below their major trend line resistance. For Adani Enterprises, the maximum open interest (OI) build-up is seen at 2,200 Put and 3,000 Call Options. For Adani Ports, maximum OI build-up is seen at 450 Put and 700 & followed by 600 Call options. The Open Interest for Adani Enterprises has increased by 8.1% and for the Adani Ports it has increased by 5.08%. The overall option data suggests a broad trading range is likely to be witnessed in these stocks from the Adani group with high volatility on the cards.” – Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.69%, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.10% and the Shenzhen Component was down 0.26% in its first hour of trade. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded just above the flatline.