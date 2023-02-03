Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty opens above 17700, Sensex gains 400 pts; Bank Nifty up 1%, Adani Enterprises shares fall 10%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Thursday, The NSE Nifty 50 fell 5.90 points or 0.03% to 17,610.40 and BSE Sensex rose 224.16 pts or 0.38% to 59,932.24.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean Exchange were trading 69 points or 0.39% higher at 17,708.0 in the early morning session.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indices opened Friday’s session in green. The BSE Sensex rose 422.7 or 0.71% to 60,354.94 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 112.00 pts or 0.64% to 17,722.40. Bank Nifty rose 469.35 pts or 1.15% to 41,138.65. Titan, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while Power Grid, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were the top losers. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates, Friday, February 3 09:24 (IST) 3 Feb 2023 Nifty, Sensex open in green The BSE Sensex rose 422.7 or 0.71% to 60,354.94 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 112.00 pts or 0.64% to 17,722.40. 09:15 (IST) 3 Feb 2023 Nifty, Sensex end pre-open in green Indices ended pre-opening session in green. The BSE Sensex rose 417.77 pts or 0.70% to 60,350.01 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 111.35 pts or 0.63% to 17,721.75. 09:12 (IST) 3 Feb 2023 Stocks under FO ban Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday, February 3. Read full story here 09:10 (IST) 3 Feb 2023 FII DII Data Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 3065.35 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 2371.36 crore on Thursday, February 2, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 2, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 1,280.14 while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 2,900.83 crore. Read full story here 08:32 (IST) 3 Feb 2023 US stock indices end mixed The US stock indices ended in mixed as well on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 39.02 pts or 0.11% to 34,053.94, S&P500 rose 60.55 pts or 1.47% to 4,179.76 and the Nasdaq composite rose 384.50 pts or 3.25%, settling at 12,200.82. 08:29 (IST) 3 Feb 2023 Asian markets trade mixed Asian markets were trading mixed on Friday. China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 42.70 or 1.30% to 3,242.88, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 458.20 pts or 2.09% to 21,500.16 while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 116.70 or 0.43% to 27,518.75 and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 6.21 pts or 0.25% to 2,475.09. 08:23 (IST) 3 Feb 2023 Indian market not able to gain because of the Adani saga “Despite a growth-oriented budget, drop in crude prices and upside in the global market, the domestic market is not able to gain because of the Adani saga having a ripple impact on the investors. In addition, the premium valuation of India continues to weigh down the performance compared to other emerging markets which are expecting an upside in the economy. The global markets are positive in an assumption of being in the last phase of the rate hikes.” – Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. 08:20 (IST) 3 Feb 2023 Bank Nifty remains in “buy on dip” mode “The Bank Nifty index witnessed extreme volatility throughout the day, but the index managed to hold the support level of 40,000 on the downside. The index's immediate hurdle on the upside stands at 41000, and if breached decisively, we will witness a short covering towards 41500. The index remains in “buy on dip” mode as long as the mentioned support levels are held.” – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:19 (IST) 3 Feb 2023 Nifty trend looks negative; resistance placed at 17750, support at 17450 “The benchmark Nifty has been hovering within a falling channel, where it has found support at the lower band of the said channel. The trend looks negative, with the RSI trending upside down. A resistance level on the higher end is visible at 17750, above which the Nifty may move up towards 17950. On the lower end, support is pegged at 17450, below which the correction may resume.” – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.