Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the domestic indices. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean Exchange were trading 19 pts or 0.11% lower at 17,858.0 in the early morning trade on Monday. On Friday, Nifty 50 declined 37 points or 0.21% to 17,856.5 while Sensex closed 123 points lower at 60,682.7. The broader markets and sectoral indices all closed in the mixed territory as the volatility gauge, India VIX, fell 2.26%. Nifty Realty was the top gainer on Friday as Nifty Metal tanked.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates