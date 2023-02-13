Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the domestic indices. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean Exchange were trading 19 pts or 0.11% lower at 17,858.0 in the early morning trade on Monday. On Friday, Nifty 50 declined 37 points or 0.21% to 17,856.5 while Sensex closed 123 points lower at 60,682.7. The broader markets and sectoral indices all closed in the mixed territory as the volatility gauge, India VIX, fell 2.26%. Nifty Realty was the top gainer on Friday as Nifty Metal tanked.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Asian markets were trading mostly in green in the early morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 316.17 or 1.41% to 27,354.81, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 220.98 pts or 1.04% to 20,969.44 and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 12.66 pts or 0.39% to 3,273.33.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Zee Entertainment, Power Finance Corporation, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Shree Renuka Sugars, SAIL and others will report quarterly results today.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has offloaded its entire holding in online payments aggregator Paytm. Alibaba sold 21,431,822 shares of Paytm’s parent One97 Communications in a bulk deal on Friday, translating to about a 3.4% equity stake. Alibaba had, in January, already pared 3.1% of its 6.26% holding in Paytm. The Chinese company has been exiting its India investments, having already offloaded its stakes in Zomato and BigBasket earlier.
Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed the ratings on eight Adani Group companies, including Adani Green Energy. Moody’s has changed the outlook of four Adani Group companies—Adani Green Energy, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, Adani Transmission Step-One, and Adani Electricity Mumbai—to “negative” from “stable”. It maintained a “stable” outlook for four others—Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani International Container Terminal, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group-2, and Adani Transmission Restricted Group 1.