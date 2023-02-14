Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity indices opened in the green territory on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex rose 227.04 pts or 0.38% to 60,658.88 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 38.50 pts or 0.22% to 17,809.40. Adani Enterprises shares fell marginally, ahead of the quarterly results announcement. The top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, TCS, Tata Steel, Wipro and HCL Tech while the top losers were Titan, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Tuesday 14 February
US stock indices concluded in green on Monday, ahead of CPI inflation data, which is scheduled to be published today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 376.66 pts or 1.11% to 34,245.93, S&P 500 advanced 46.83 pts or 1.14% to 4,137.29 and Nasdaq climbed 173.67 pts or 1.48% to 11,891.79.
Asian markets were trading mixed in the early morning trade. China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 1.28 pts or 0.04% to 3,282.88, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 26.42 pts or 0.12% to 21,138.00, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 152.29 pts or 0.56% to 27,579.61 and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 18.54 pts or 0.76% to 2,471.24.
“The January CPI inflation print at 6.5% is much ahead of our estimate of 6.1%. Much of this sharp increase in inflation is due to high cereal price inflation and partly due to an unfavourable base. However, with cereal prices staying on the upside, inflation could remain around the 5.5-6% mark in the near term. The hawkish tone of the RBI in the February policy seems justified with both headline and core inflation (at 6.4% in January) remaining sticky and elevated. The RBI is unlikely to change its stance in the April policy while a 25 bps hike is a distinct possibility now (compared to a larger probability of pause earlier).” – Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.
“The Bank Nifty index faced selling pressure at the higher levels and failed to surpass the level of 41800. The options data indicates the resistance at 42000 where the highest open interests are built up on the call side. The index once closes above 42000 will sharp short covering towards 43000-43500 levels. The index remains in a sell-on-rise mode as long it stays below the level of 42000.” – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“The Nifty has formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart as sellers outnumbered buyers during the session. On the daily chart, the index found resistance around the upper band of the falling channel, resulting in a fall towards 17700. The momentum oscillator RSI is about to enter a bearish crossover on the daily chart. The trend looks sideways to negative for the near term as the headline index failed to provide an upside breakout. On the lower end, crucial support is visible at 17650, below which Nifty may witness a significant correction.” – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of Adani Group is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings for fiscal 2023 today, on Tuesday, February 14. The group made headlines after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group/family of stock manipulation and money laundering. The company’s stocks fell 50% in the aftermath of Hindenburg’s report, losing over Rs 9 lakh crore in market capitalisation in just a few days.
India’s CPI inflation took a spooky U-turn in January, jumping to a 3-month high of 6.52% after falling for three months in a row, and breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance range. The spike in retail inflation in January was mainly due to a spike in food prices, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation report, published on Monday. In the earlier months, the inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.72% in December and 6.01%in January 2022.