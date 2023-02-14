08:34 (IST) 14 Feb 2023

RBI unlikely to change stance in April policy; 25 bps hike a distinct possibility now

“The January CPI inflation print at 6.5% is much ahead of our estimate of 6.1%. Much of this sharp increase in inflation is due to high cereal price inflation and partly due to an unfavourable base. However, with cereal prices staying on the upside, inflation could remain around the 5.5-6% mark in the near term. The hawkish tone of the RBI in the February policy seems justified with both headline and core inflation (at 6.4% in January) remaining sticky and elevated. The RBI is unlikely to change its stance in the April policy while a 25 bps hike is a distinct possibility now (compared to a larger probability of pause earlier).” – Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.