Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The domestic indices are likely to open in green, suggests SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 72.5 points or 0.40% higher at 18,026.0 in the early morning of the last trading session of the week. On Wednesday, the monthly F&O expiry day, BSE Sensex tanked 774 pts or 1.2% to 60,205, while the NSE Nifty 50 plunged 226 pts or 1.2% to 17,891. Among individual stocks, Adani group stocks fell 2-6% intraday after Hindenburg Research said that it holds short positions in Adani Group companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises will launch its follow-on public offer (GPO) of Rs 20,000 crore on Friday, 27 January. The closing date will be 31 January with a price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.

Separately, Tata Group company, Tata Motors reported a consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 2,958 crore against a loss of Rs 1,516 crore in the same period last year on better topline as well as operating performance.

