Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The domestic indices are likely to open in green, suggests SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 72.5 points or 0.40% higher at 18,026.0 in the early morning of the last trading session of the week. On Wednesday, the monthly F&O expiry day, BSE Sensex tanked 774 pts or 1.2% to 60,205, while the NSE Nifty 50 plunged 226 pts or 1.2% to 17,891. Among individual stocks, Adani group stocks fell 2-6% intraday after Hindenburg Research said that it holds short positions in Adani Group companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.
Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises will launch its follow-on public offer (GPO) of Rs 20,000 crore on Friday, 27 January. The closing date will be 31 January with a price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.
Separately, Tata Group company, Tata Motors reported a consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 2,958 crore against a loss of Rs 1,516 crore in the same period last year on better topline as well as operating performance.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Friday, January 27
U.S. equity closed in the green territory on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at the highest level since early December, as the fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) came in slightly stronger than expected, boosting investor confidence. The S&P 500 rose 44.21 points or 1.1% to end at 4,060.43. Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 205.57 points or 0.6% to finish at 33,949.41. Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 199.06 points or 1.8% ending at 11,512.41.
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as Wall Street’s major indexes gained after the US economy grew more than expected. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.11% in its first hour of trade and the Topix gained 0.18%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.23% higher. South Korea’s Kospi was flat while the Kosdaq rose 0.18%.
The United Nations (UN) has cut its GDP growth forecast for India for calendar year 2023 to 5.8%, citing the effect of tighter monetary policy and weak global demand. “Growth in India is expected to remain strong at 5.8%, albeit slightly lower than the estimated 6.4% in 2022, as higher interest rates and a global slowdown weigh on investment and exports,” the UN’s World Economic Situation and Prospects 2023 report, published on 25 January, said.
“The Bank Nifty witnessed selling pressure throughout the session. On the daily chart, an upward consolidation was followed by a sharp correction, suggesting a rise in bearish bets in the space. Furthermore, the index has dropped below the 50-day exponential moving average, confirming the downward trend. On the lower end, immediate support is visible at 41,500/40,800. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 42,000.” – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“Nifty fell sharply on Jan 25 after short seller Hindenburg raised concerns over the Adani group’s debt position. Volumes on NSE were higher than the recent average but lower than the usual volumes on the monthly F&O expiry day. Smallcap index fell less than the Nifty though the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.34:1. Asian equities scaled their highest levels in seven months on Wednesday after some regional markets reopened after holidays, betting on a Chinese economic recovery this year. European equities were subdued on Wednesday, as investors mulled over fresh corporate earnings. Nifty seems to have given a fresh breakdown. 17761-17774 band is the immediate support for Nifty below which the downtrend could accelerate. On up moves, 18145 could prove to be a resistance.” – Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.