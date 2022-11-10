Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 350 pts, Nifty below 18050 on weekly F&O expiry; Reliance top loser

scorecardresearch
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading more than 0.5 per cent down on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry

Written by FE Business
Updated:
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were down over half a per cent as investors were cautious ahead of US CPI data
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading more than 0.5 per cent down on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. BSE Sensex fell over 350 points or 0.6 per cent to trade below 61,000, while NSE Nifty 50 index was trading below 18050. Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Reliance Industries were down up to 2.5 per cent. Stocks of Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Nestle India were among top BSE Sensex gainers.

Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 10 November Thursday

09:28 (IST) 10 Nov 2022
Bharti Airtel, HUL, Kotak Bank top Sensex gainers

Stocks of Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Nestle India were among top BSE Sensex gainers

09:26 (IST) 10 Nov 2022
Reliance, Axis Bank, M&M among top Sensex losers

Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Reliance Industries were down up to 2.5 per cent

09:25 (IST) 10 Nov 2022
Sensex, Nifty fall over 0.5%

BSE Sensex fell 335 points or 0.6 per cent to trade at 60,698, while NSE Nifty 50 index was trading below 18100

09:13 (IST) 10 Nov 2022
Nifty support seen at 18050

Nifty is likely to find support at around 18050. 18450 is likely to act as resistance. Bank Nifty is likely to find support at around 41200. 42300 is likely to act as resistance on the upside. – IIFL Securities

09:13 (IST) 10 Nov 2022
Nifty options bearish, Bank Nifty rangebound

Nifty options are bearish, with PCR at 0.86; Bank Nifty options seen rangebound with PCR at 1.04. FIIs have bought in cash, index futures, stock futures, index options; while have sold stock options. – Rahul Sharma, Director, JM Financial

09:13 (IST) 10 Nov 2022
Data mixed, no major direction seen

Mixed data seen in Nifty and Bank Nifty, which means we may not get into a major directional move. Some time correction here would be ideal, and keep an eye at major support levels for buying. – Rahul Sharma, Director, JM Financial

