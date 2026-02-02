Stock Market Live Updates: Indian stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 after a choppy trade jumped higher in the later trading hours. The benchmark indices closed over 1% each even as brokerages raise concerns about a possible dent in liquidity after the increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives.
The Nifty 50 ended 263 points or 1.06% higher at 25,088.40, while the BSE Sensex finished 944 points or 1.17% higher at 81,666.
The FY27 budget aligned with expectations, signaling the government’s confidence in the structural resilience of equity markets, read a report by Ambit Capital post budget. A primary policy shift was a sharp increase in STT on derivatives—futures rose by 150% (to 0.05%) & options by 50% (to 0.15%)—aimed at curbing short-term speculation while maintaining existing rates for cash equities. “However, empirical evidence suggests a limited impact on market activity. We maintain a negative outlook for the next 12–18 months, driven by a broad-based growth slowdown that is leading to rising market concentration,” said the brokerage.
Technically, after a sharp intraday dip in the second half of the day, the market trimmed some losses. On daily charts, the Nifty 50 has formed a long bearish candle, and it is currently trading below the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), which is largely negative. “We are of the view that the short-term market texture is volatile, and volatility is likely to continue in the near future. Hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities.
Investors will also be looking at the global cues post-budget. Ahead of opening, market participants were monitoring trends across Asian markets and Wall Street. Movements in the rupee and changes in commodity prices are being watched during the trading session.
Union Budget 2026–27
The Union Budget 2026–27 was presented on Sunday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A significant change for investors is the proposed increase in Securities Transaction Tax on derivatives, with the rate on futures rising from 0.02% to 0.05% and revised levies on options to cover broader transactions. The Budget also introduces the Income Tax Act, 2025, which will replace the current tax law from April 1, 2026, aiming to simplify compliance and make filing easier for individual taxpayers.
Budget highlights for tax and investments
For individual investors, several provisions could impact financial planning and tax liability. Tax Collection at Source on overseas travel, education, and medical remittances has been reduced to around 2% under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. The Budget also provides a one-time window for disclosure of previously undisclosed foreign assets, makes interest from motor accident compensation tax-free, and cuts customs duties on certain personal imports and medicines. Clarifications on capital gains exemptions for Sovereign Gold Bonds and extended deadlines for revised returns are other measures aimed at easing compliance and reducing procedural hurdles for taxpayers.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Volatile trade closes higher
The domestic equity markets closed the volatile trade of Monday on a higher note. The Nifty 50 ended 263 points or 1.06% higher at 25,088.40, while the BSE Sensex finished 944 points or 1.17% higher at 81,666.
HDFC Securities, in a report post-budget, said that the disappointment in investor sentiment was compounded by an unexpected increase in the STT on F&O trading. This was a surprise that caught market participants off guard. This measure, aimed at discouraging speculative trading, jolted investor confidence and triggered a sharp sell-off despite the budget's otherwise reasonable fiscal framework.
"The market was looking for immediate measures to turn around investorsentiment and attract foreign inflows. Investors anticipated that, even if STT were raised, it would be accompanied by measures to turn around investor sentiment and attract foreign inflows," said HDFC Securities.
Auto stocks are on a roll after the monthly sales data came out. The Nifty Auto was trading 1.23% higher today, February 02. The Nifty Auto rose the highest among the sectoral indices. Tata Motors PV was the highest gainer among the auto stocks, rising 4.60%. The counter was followed by Bharat Forge, M&M, Uno Minda, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, and other auto stocks.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Nithin Kamath on STT
"I wish we had no STT, but I guess that's not a solution. But if STT were brought down for cash and futures and intraday leverage were increased (from the minimum 20% now to as much as futures), I think the trading volumes in cash and futures would automatically go up," said Nithin Kamath in a post on X (former Twitter).
Share Market Today Live Updates: Tata Capital views on budget
"The Union Budget reflects a forward-looking approach to sustaining India’s growth trajectory, with capital expenditure positioned as a long-term productivity driver. MSMEs continue to anchor employment and local economic activity, supported by measures that have strengthened credit access and operational viability. The calibrated focus across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, logistics, infrastructure, healthcare, and renewable energy highlights the importance of strong enabling ecosystems for competitive growth," said Rajiv Sabharwal MD and CEO of Tata Capital.
"Securities Transaction Tax (STT) is the biggest tax that traders pay, and it's much higher than brokerage fees. At Zerodha, the STT we collect and pass on to the government is higher than the brokerage we earn. Trading volumes are highly sensitive to the STT. The level of STT also affects whether traders trade more in cash equities, futures, or options. There's a lot of concern that Indian options volumes have exploded; I don't think it would be a stretch to say that STT is a big factor in this," said Nithin Kamath in a social media post on X.
Share Market Today Live Updates: PL Capital on equity markets post-budget
"Markets have been spooked by the lack of any direct announcements, unlike last year, an increase in STT rates on F&O and dashed hopes of LTCG reduction for FII’s. However, we believe that the Budget carries forward the focus on Infra, Renewables, defence, Logistics Clusters, Tourism, Value Added Farming, Data Centres, etc., which will help the economy sustain strong growth momentum. We believe a bottom-up approach will be a better way to play the current uncertainty. We remain constructive on Banks, NBFC, Automobiles, select staples, Jewellery, select durables, Hospitals, Defence, Ports and telecom stocks," said Amnish Aggarwal, Director of Institutional Research at PL Capital.
Share Market Today Live Updates: US Futures extend losses
US stock futures extended their fall on Monday due to a sell-off in precious metals. Gold prices have fallen by almost $1,100/ounce in the past three trading days. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%. S&P 500 futures declined 1.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.6%.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Ajay Menon of Motilal Oswal on budget
Overall, the Budget prioritised productivity-led growth with fiscal discipline, infrastructure expansion, supply-side reforms, and strategic sector support amid global uncertainties, focusing on long-term investment over short-term relief, said Ajay Menon, MD & CEO of Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
"Going ahead, we expect the market to remain subdued in the near term amid weak investor sentiments, though attention is likely to shift from headline announcements to the Budget’s fine print. This, along with the upcoming earnings announcements and global market cues would lay a key role in shaping market direction," he added.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Emkay Global Financial Services
“The Union Budget of FY27 managed a fine balancing act of maintaining capex growth at 12% despite revenue pressures, with a surge in short-term borrowings the only negative. The Nifty corrected 2% on Budget Day, and we now see limited downside (1-2%) from current levels. A reversal of the recent correction, however, is heavily dependent on the arrest of the weakness in the rupee. The recent gold price crash, to that extent, is good news – as would be an early conclusion of the India-US trade deal,” said Seshadri Sen, Head of Research and strategist at Emkay Global Financial Services.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Motilal Oswal's top 5 Nifty 50 ideas
Motilal Oswal’s top five Nifty 50 ideas are State Bank of India, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, and Eternal (Zomato), as weakness persists and India underperforms global markets. The Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward RoE (return on equity) of 14.9%, above its long-term average. In P/E terms, the MSCI India Index is trading at a 29% premium to the MSCI EM Index, below its historical average premium of 77%.
Share Market Today Live Updates: US futures slip
Stock futures were in the red as traders on Wall Street kept an eye on bitcoin after a weekend sell-off. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 143 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.6%, while Nasdaq-100 futures shed nearly 1%.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Ambit Capital says STT to have limited impact on market activity
"In the Union Budget 2026-27 budget was aligned with expectations, signalling the government’s confidence in the structural resilience of equity markets. A primary policy shift was a sharp increase in STT on derivatives—futures rose by 150% (to 0.05%) & options by 50% (to 0.15%)—aimed at curbing short-term speculation while maintaining existing rates for cash equities. However, empirical evidence suggests a limited impact on market activity. We maintain a negative outlook for the next 12–18 months, driven by a broad-based growth slowdown that is leading to rising market concentration," said Ambit Capital in a research note.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CIO on equity markets
“In the backdrop of persistent global uncertainty, the budget reflects realism on policy and fiscal prudence. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to consolidation. There is a notable shift from supply-side capex-led stimulus towards supporting domestic consumption. However, elevated borrowing levels may cause market discomfort in the near term, but expectations in the budget seem to be conservative and leave room for upside," said Harish Krishnan, CIO of Equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.
"The outlook for equities over the medium term does not alter too much. We believe the current phase represents a reset–investors should reassess portfolios with a fresh lens, as new themes are likely to emerge as winners over the next 3-4 years,” he said.
In a post on a social media platform X (formerly Twitter) said that the rupee will not see a free fall just because STT was increased on F&O. Also, FPIs are not going to sell more just because of this. However, he acknowledged that there is an opportunity lost to attract Foreign Capital. "Many Sectors are doing well. Stock markets will stabilise sooner than later," he said.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Morgan Stanley on REC and PFC restructuring
"The restructuring of PFC and REC should enable greater efficiency for NBFCs, along with improved credit flow and technology adoption. In order to deepen the bond market, a corporate bond market-making framework with access to funds and derivatives has been proposed. These reforms are intended to enhance the resilience, efficiency, and inclusiveness of the banking system in an evolving economic landscape," said Morgan Stanley.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Mrogan Stanley on Indian equities
"The budget speech mentioned 'semiconductors' early on, signalling a major pivot in the government’s view of what India should pursue. A likely boost to capex, services sector growth and AI, along with slightly slower than expected fiscal consolidation, will likely support FY27 earnings, further helped by increased demand for equities through buybacks. We are Overweight Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials," said Morgan Stanley on Indian equities.
Share Market Today Live Updates: L&T up over 3%, top gainer in Nifty 50
The share price of Larsen & Toubro surged more than 3% to an intra-day high of Rs 3,933 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock was the top gainer in the Nifty 50. It was followed by Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Tata Motors PV, and many others.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Geojit Investments on rise in STT
"Yesterday’s market selloff resulting in 495 point crash in Nifty was a knee jerk reaction to the sharp increase in STT on F&O trades. This was not a revenue raising measure, but a decision to discourage retail traders from complex F&O trading, in which 92% of them were losing money. This decision is in the interest of retail investors. But this decision impacted the market sentiments, which were already impacted by the decision to make no changes in the LTCGs tax, which a section of the market was expecting rather unrealistically," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist of Geojit Investments.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Markets muted post budget
Indian equity markets opened first day of trade after budget on a flat note, with a positive bias. The Nifty 50 opened 48.70 points or 0.20% lower at 24,777, while the BSE Sensex opened 53 points or 0.07% lower at 80,669.
The Nifty Bank dropped 257 points or 0.44% to open at 58,160. The Nifty Midcap 100 was down 80 points or 0.14% to open at 57,040.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Mirae Asset on budget
"Capital goods manufacturing is identified as a cross-sector productivity enabler. A new scheme will support manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment, while a Container Manufacturing Scheme is proposed with a budgetary allocation of Rs 10,000 crore over five years," said Mirae Asset Sharekhan in a note post budget.
Share Market Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty give up gains
The GIFT Nifty has give up early gains to flat at 0.12% higher at 24,816. In the morning, the index was trading around 24,861, up 0.30%, signaling a steady opening for the market.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Crude oil
Crude oil prices moved lower in early trade on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped around 3.5% to trade near $62.99 per barrel, while Brent crude slipped about 2.2% to around $69.09 per barrel.
Share Market Today Live Updates: STT and buyback
The government has a higher STT on futures (0.05%) & options (0.15%) due to this equities trade cost will increase. Also, buyback taxation now is in line with Capital Gain tax of individual. The FM provided exemption on capital gains on SGB applicable only when bought from the primary market and held till maturity of the bond.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Key sectors in last trading session
Most sectors ended lower in the special Budget trading session. Engineering stocks fell 3.5%, fertilisers dropped 3.64%, and tobacco shares slipped 3.72%. Capital markets declined 3.77%, mining was down 3.81%, and infrastructure lost nearly 4%.
PSU railways fell 4.62%, space-related stocks slid 4.97%, and PSU banks declined 5.29%. Defence stocks dropped 5.44%, shipping fell 6.03%, while non-ferrous metal stocks were hit the hardest, plunging 8.16%.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Best and worst performing business group in last trading session
During the special Budget trading session, Oswal Group closed up 4.36%, while Patodia Group finished higher by 2.38%, Ruchi Group ended 2.24% up, and Avantha Group settled 1.59% higher. On the downside, IIFL Group closed 5.02% lower, TSF Group ended down 5.27%, Pennar Group slipped 6.5%, Vedanta Group fell 6.66%, and Muthoot Group recorded the steepest decline, closing 8.57% lower.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Recap - Silver rate
Silver saw even sharper losses in the last trading session. March futures opened lower at Rs 2,84,826 per kilogram versus the earlier close of Rs 2,91,925. Selling gathered pace soon after, dragging prices to the 9% lower circuit. Silver finally ended the session at Rs 2,65,652 per kg, down Rs 26,273 from the previous close.
Share Market Today Live Updates: Previous day recap - Sensex and Nifty slide after Budget Session
Indian stock markets saw a sharp drop during the special trading session on February 1, following the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Investors reacted negatively to some of the announcements, leading to heavy selling in key stocks.
The BSE Sensex fell 1,547 points, or 1.88%, to close at 80,722.94, while the Nifty 50 dropped 495 points, or 1.96%, ending at 24,825.45. During the day, the Sensex had slipped more than 2,800 points from its intraday high, and the Nifty touched a low of 24,571.75.
Precious metals remained under pressure on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) during the special trading session held on Sunday for Budget 2026. Gold futures for April slipped at the open and continued to weaken through the day. From a previous close of Rs 1,52,345 per 10 grams, prices dropped steadily and settled at Rs 1,48,104, marking a fall of Rs 4,242 or about 2.9%.
Share Market Today Live Updates: US markets
US stock markets ended Friday in the red after President Donald Trump named Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chief. The S&P 500 slipped 0.43% to close at 6,939.03, marking its third consecutive session of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179 points, or 0.36%, to 48,892.47, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a sharper decline, dropping 0.94% to finish at 23,461.82.