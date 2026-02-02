Stock Market Live Updates: Indian stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 after a choppy trade jumped higher in the later trading hours. The benchmark indices closed over 1% each even as brokerages raise concerns about a possible dent in liquidity after the increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives.

The Nifty 50 ended 263 points or 1.06% higher at 25,088.40, while the BSE Sensex finished 944 points or 1.17% higher at 81,666.

The FY27 budget aligned with expectations, signaling the government’s confidence in the structural resilience of equity markets, read a report by Ambit Capital post budget. A primary policy shift was a sharp increase in STT on derivatives—futures rose by 150% (to 0.05%) & options by 50% (to 0.15%)—aimed at curbing short-term speculation while maintaining existing rates for cash equities. “However, empirical evidence suggests a limited impact on market activity. We maintain a negative outlook for the next 12–18 months, driven by a broad-based growth slowdown that is leading to rising market concentration,” said the brokerage.

Technically, after a sharp intraday dip in the second half of the day, the market trimmed some losses. On daily charts, the Nifty 50 has formed a long bearish candle, and it is currently trading below the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), which is largely negative. “We are of the view that the short-term market texture is volatile, and volatility is likely to continue in the near future. Hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

Investors will also be looking at the global cues post-budget. Ahead of opening, market participants were monitoring trends across Asian markets and Wall Street. Movements in the rupee and changes in commodity prices are being watched during the trading session.

Union Budget 2026–27

The Union Budget 2026–27 was presented on Sunday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A significant change for investors is the proposed increase in Securities Transaction Tax on derivatives, with the rate on futures rising from 0.02% to 0.05% and revised levies on options to cover broader transactions. The Budget also introduces the Income Tax Act, 2025, which will replace the current tax law from April 1, 2026, aiming to simplify compliance and make filing easier for individual taxpayers.

Budget highlights for tax and investments

For individual investors, several provisions could impact financial planning and tax liability. Tax Collection at Source on overseas travel, education, and medical remittances has been reduced to around 2% under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. The Budget also provides a one-time window for disclosure of previously undisclosed foreign assets, makes interest from motor accident compensation tax-free, and cuts customs duties on certain personal imports and medicines. Clarifications on capital gains exemptions for Sovereign Gold Bonds and extended deadlines for revised returns are other measures aimed at easing compliance and reducing procedural hurdles for taxpayers.

Live Updates

