Stock Market Highlights: The Sensex ended higher at 84,065.75, rising by about 0.6%, while the Nifty settled at 25,867.30, up nearly 0.7% for the day.

India-US trade deal

Adding to the positive mood is the long-awaited India-US trade agreement, signed over the weekend. The interim framework gives Indian exporters an edge, especially with an 18% tariff rate, which is lower than what many competing countries face.

Asian markets in green

Asian markets also joined the rally on Monday morning. Japan’s stock market led the gains after a decisive political victory, with its key indices hitting record levels. South Korea and Hong Kong futures also traded higher.

Live Updates