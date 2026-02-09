Stock Market Highlights: The Sensex ended higher at 84,065.75, rising by about 0.6%, while the Nifty settled at 25,867.30, up nearly 0.7% for the day.
India-US trade deal
Adding to the positive mood is the long-awaited India-US trade agreement, signed over the weekend. The interim framework gives Indian exporters an edge, especially with an 18% tariff rate, which is lower than what many competing countries face.
Asian markets in green
Asian markets also joined the rally on Monday morning. Japan’s stock market led the gains after a decisive political victory, with its key indices hitting record levels. South Korea and Hong Kong futures also traded higher.
Stock market today live updates: Markets at close
At the closing bell, the Sensex finished the session at 84,065.75, gaining around 0.6%, while the Nifty closed at 25,867.30, ending the day higher by nearly 0.7%.
Stock market today live updates: Force Motors hits 52-week high after acquisition move
Force Motors shares touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 22,200 after the company announced a key acquisition-related development. The stock moved higher as investors reacted to the decision to take full control of Veera Tanneries.
On Friday, February 6, Force Motors entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Veera Tanneries and its shareholders to acquire the remaining stake in the company. The deal involves the purchase of 100% equity in Veera Tanneries for a total consideration of Rs 175 crore, giving Force Motors complete ownership once the transaction is completed.
Stock market today live updates: Markets at this hour
In the afternoon trade, the benchmark indices continued to hold gains, with the Sensex trading at 84,047.09, up about 0.56%, while the Nifty was hovering near 25,858.55, higher by around 0.64%.
Stock market today live updates: Top sectors at this hour
At this hour, agriculture and allied stocks are leading the sectoral pack with gains of around 4.6%, followed by electronics at about 4.2%, PSU banks up nearly 3.8%, and waste management stocks higher by close to 3.6%.
Stock market today live updates: Nifty metal up 2%
At this hour, the Nifty Metal index was trading higher by nearly 2%.
Hindustan Copper was among the top performers, rising by nearly 4%, while Tata Steel gained around 3%. National Aluminium and Hindalco were both up by about 2.5%, and Hindustan Zinc added just over 2%.
Adani Enterprises and APL Apollo Tubes advanced by close to 2% each, while Vedanta moved up by around 1%. JSW Steel also traded higher, gaining about 1%.
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) is in the spotlight today. The stock jumped close to 6% in the early trade, making it the top gainer on the Nifty. The move followed the lender’s December quarter results, which came in better than market expectations.
Most leading brokerage houses have kept their ‘Buy’ ratings intact, with target prices clustered between Rs 1,235-1,300. Motilal Oswal has pegged its target at Rs 1,300, while Nuvama and JM Financial have set targets of Rs 1,250 each, suggesting upside potential in the range of 17–22%.
Nomura, with a target price of Rs 1,235, pointed to strength across margins, loan growth and asset quality in the latest quarter.
Stock market today live updates: Markets at this hour
At around 11 am, the benchmark indices were trading firmly in the green, with the Sensex up 508 points, or about 0.6%, at 84,087, while the Nifty gained around 170 points, or nearly 0.7%, to trade at 25,864.
Stock market today live updates: JK Tyre shares rally after strong Q3
Shares of JK Tyre & Industries jumped more than 5% in the early trade after the company delivered a strong performance in the December quarter.
The tyre maker reported healthy growth in both revenue and profitability.
For the third quarter, the company’s revenue rose by around 15% year-on-year, while operating profit saw a steep jump, driven by better cost control and improved pricing.
Operating margins expanded significantly compared with the same period last year.
Stock market today live updates: Realty stocks lead early market gains
The Nifty Realty index was among the top performers in early trade, rising by over 2%, with all its constituents trading in the green. Godrej Properties led the rally with a gain of nearly 6%, while Prestige Group, Lodha Group, and Anant Raj were up by around 2–3% each.
Oberoi Realty, Brigade Enterprises, and Sobha also advanced by about 1–2%. Signature Global traded higher by over 1%, while heavyweights DLF and Phoenix Mills posted modest gains of under 1%.
Stock market today live updates: Nifty outlook
"While the anticipated gap filling down-move aiming 25440 did not fully materialize, the brief slippage below 25500 is suggestive towards loss in upside momentum. That said, the consistent close near 25700 through last week suggests that there is enough buying interest to achieve our rebound target of 26020. Alternatively, inability to float above 25830 may be taken as a weakening sign, but we will wait for a slippage below 25580 to abandon upside hopes entirely today," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments.
Stock market today live updates: Early gainers and losers from Sensex pack
From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India was among the early leaders, rising by nearly 6%, while Titan gained close to 2% in early trade.
Tata Steel also traded higher with a rise of over 1%, and Eternal added around 1%.
On the flip side, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever slipped by about half a percent each, while Bajaj Finance was down nearly 1%. Power Grid also traded in the red, declining by around 1% in early deals.
Indian equity indices opened Monday's trade on a higher note. The Nifty 50 surged 136 points or 0.53% to open at 25,829, while the BSE Sensex opened 453 points or 0.54% at 84,034.
The Nifty Bank rose 424 points or 0.70% to open at 60,544, while the midcap benchmark, Nifty Midcap 100, opened 370 points or 0.62% higher at 59,874.
Stock market today live updates: Trade clarity and FII buying
"There are tailwinds that can take the market higher in the near-term. Clarity on the US-India trade deal indicates that the Indian businesses, particularly exporters, will benefit. More importantly, the uncertainty over the trade deal and its impact on the Indian economy, which was weighing on the market, has been removed. The rebound in the US market and the cues from other markets indicate another phase of risk on," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments
"A big positive for the market is that FIIs who were sustained sellers in the market have bought in the cash market in three out of the last four trading days. The fact that the derivatives market continues to be heavily net short might impart resilience to the market, on expectations of short covering. Coming to sectoral moves, the ‘Anthropic shock’ will continue to impact sentiments in the IT sector. On the contrary, banking stocks are likely to gather strength on news of improving credit growth, which will have positive fall out for GDP growth and corporate earnings in FY27," he added.
Stock market today live updates: Markets at pre-open
Indian equity markets are set to open gap-up in Monday's trade as India and the US finally signed the trade agreement. The deal has lifted investor sentiments. The Nifty 50 was up 195 points or 0.76% in pre-open at 25,888, while the BSE Sensex jumped 597 points or 0.71% at 84,178.
Stock market today live updates: FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,950.77 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,265.06 crore on February 06, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Stock market today live updates: Technical outlook
Technically, on weekly charts, it has formed a bullish candle and is currently trading comfortably above the 20-day SMA, which is largely positive, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
"We are of the view that the market has completed one leg of correction, and for short-term traders, 25,500 would act as a crucial support zone. If the market succeeds in trading above these levels, it could bounce back to 25,800-25,850. A successful breakout of 25,850 could push the market up to 26,000-26,200. On the flip side, a decline below 25,500 would make the uptrend vulnerable," it said.
Stock market today live updates: India-US trade deal
On Saturday, India and the US finally signed the trade deal agreement. Indian exporters will enjoy a “competitive advantage” in the US market under the interim trade framework, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. He said that an 18% tariff on Indian goods compares favourably with higher duties imposed on others.