Stock Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks opened on a positive note, extending early gains at the start of the session. The Sensex rose 300 points, or 0.4%, to 83,084.40, while the Nifty advanced 82.70 points, or 0.32%, to 25,653.95 in the early trading hours.
Investors will also keep a close watch on further developments around the proposed India-US trade deal, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict.
After a brief phase of relief following the US Supreme Court verdict on Trump’s earlier tariffs, uncertainty has quickly returned to the table.
Markets are now juggling multiple concerns – changing US trade policy, geopolitical risks and uncertainty around US-India trade deal.
US Supreme Court verdict and Trump’s fresh tariffs woes
The US Supreme Court struck down key parts of Trump’s earlier tariff policy, which had been used to negotiate trade deals with other countries.
Although, the verdict initially eased concerns of a prolonged trade war.
However, the US president soon announced a revised global tariff of 15% for 150 days, compared to the earlier 10%.
Rising oil prices add to concerns
At the same time, tensions between the US and Iran have increased. This remain a key factor in focus. Reports of a possible deadline for a nuclear deal and growing military presence in the region have pushed Brent crude prices to their highest level since June 2025.
For a country like India, which depends heavily on imported crude, a sustained rise in oil prices can impact inflation, currency stability and corporate margins.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks in red
The Nifty IT index remained under pressure in intraday trade, with all its constituents slipping into the red amid broad-based selling. Mid-tier players led the decline, as Coforge tumbled around 4%, while Mphasis and Persistent Systems dropped nearly 3% each.
Heavyweights such as Wipro, Infosys, and LTIMindtree were down about 2% apiece, adding to the drag on the index. Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, TCS, and Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) also traded lower.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at this hour
In the intraday trading session, the Sensex was up 306.34 points, or 0.37%, at 83,121.05, while the Nifty gained 82.10 points, or 0.32%, to trade at 25,653.35.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks under pressure
Information Technology shares remained under selling pressure, dragging the Nifty IT index lower by nearly 2% even as the broader indices held firm. The weakness was widespread, with all ten stocks in the index trading in negative territory during the session.
Mid-cap and large-cap names both faced declines. Coforge emerged as one of the sharpest losers, falling more than 3% intraday. Heavyweights such as Infosys and Wipro dropped around 2%, while LTIMindtree and Mphasis also slipped close to that mark. Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems saw milder losses.
Also read: TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Why Jefferies predicts as much as 33% downside for key tech sector stocks
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top gainers and losers at this hour
At this hour, in the Sensex pack, gains were led by Adani Ports, which was up 2.63%, followed by Axis Bank rising 2.09%, Kotak Bank advancing 1.72%, Hindustan Unilever gaining 1.23%, and Power Grid Corporation adding 1.00%.
On the losing side, Tech Mahindra and Eternal were down 1.25% each, Infosys declined 1.84%, while KWIL slipped 2.60%, emerging among the top laggards in the index at this hour.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharp fall in tech sector stocks
The IT stocks have seen a sharp fall in mid-day trade. This is after a fresh downgrade on IT stocks by Jefferies. According to the international brokerage house, " Despite their 16% fall so far in 2026, stocks still offer higher downside than upside. We lower our EPS estimates by 1-4%, cut price target by up to 33% and downgrade Infosys/HCLTech/Mphasis to Hold and LTIMindtree/TCS/Hexaware to Underperform. Coforge, Sagility and IKS remain our picks."
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee slips on Tariffs uncertainties
"The Indian rupee fell to around 90.7 per dollar, extending last week’s losses as markets weighed renewed US trade policy uncertainty. Investors are monitoring the fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision striking down Trump’s emergency tariffs, alongside his subsequent temporary 15% levy on imports," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities
"Focus remains on India’s postponement of its Washington trade delegation, a move that may prompt a reassessment of its U.S. trade strategy, while traders track oil prices and shifting supply-demand dynamics. On the upside, analysts note that India’s effective tariff rate in the US is now projected at 11–13%, lower than previously feared and favorable relative to regional peers. Markets continue to balance short-term relief from reduced tariff exposure against persistent policy uncertainty and broader global risk factors," he added.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market outlook
"The Trump tariff tale has become murkier after the US Supreme Court declared the tariffs illegal. The SC judgement is, indeed, a landmark decision which will seriously impact Trump’s tariff weaponisation strategy. Even the new 15 % global tariff imposed under section 122 will be challenged in courts and the probability of this decision getting annulled is high since section 122 allows the US president to impose tariffs to tackle serious Balance of Payments crisis, and the US doesn’t have a Balance of Payments crisis now," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
"India has already delayed the visit of its trade negotiating team to the US in the light of the changed scenario. This is welcome move.
From the market perspective the US SC decision is indeed a positive, but this is not sufficient to trigger a sustained rally in the market. The market will see only a relief rally which is unlikely to sustain. The market will respond only to the fundamentals, which are fortunately improving," he added.
IDFC First Bank is trading in red declining nearly 18% from the previous close. The bank had identified discrepancies in account balances after a request for account closure and fund transfer from government . The total amount under reconciliation stands at Rs 590 crore.
Following this incidents, the Haryana government has de-empanelled IDFC First Bank for government business with immediate effect until further orders.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Big gainers at this hour
The Adani Group stocks and the banking sector stocks are seeing a smart upsurge today. On the whole, the Adani Group stocks are up between 2-3%.
Meanwhile, among the list of the banking sector stocks, all the state run PSU banks are seeing smart gains in morning trade.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical Outlook
"Technically, on daily and intraday charts, the market is still exhibiting a lower top formation and is currently trading below the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), which is largely negative. We are of the view that as long as the market remains below the 50-day SMA or 25,770/83200, the weak sentiment is likely to persist on the downside, and the market could retest the level of 25,450/82500. Further downside may also continue, potentially dragging the index to the 200-day SMA or 25,350-25,300/82200-82000. On the flip side, if the market moves above 25,770/83200, it could rise to the 25,900-26,000/83500-83800 range. For Bank Nifty, the higher bottom support is placed near 60,500. Above this level, the uptrend is likely to continue towards 61,700-62,000. Conversely, if it falls below 60,500, the chances of hitting 60,000 and 59,800 increase significantly," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets extend gains in early trade
Indian equity benchmarks opened on a firm note and continued to expand gains in early trading hours. The Sensex climbed 438.30 points, or 0.53%, to 83,253.01, while the Nifty advanced 132.85 points, or 0.52%, to 25,704.10.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Securities outlook
SBI Securities noted:
- The US Supreme Court on Friday evening declared Trump’s reciprocal tariffs illegal leading to a rally across
Global markets
- Wall Street ended higher on Friday with the Nasdaq/S&P 500/Dow Jones gaining 0.9%/0.7%/0.5%
respectively
- Later, US President Trump increased the baseline tariff rate from 10% to 15%
- Fresh uncertainty on Trump’s next moves along with the continuing geopolitical tensions with Iran led to gains in precious metals. Gold crossed the $5,100/ounce mark
- Asian markets too are trading higher with gains of more than 1% across indices. Gift Nifty indicating a ~150-point gap up opening.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening trend
Indian equity benchmarks are trading higher in the pre-open session. The Sensex was at 82,896.50, up 81.79 points or 0.10%, while the Nifty stood at 25,742.15, gaining 170.90 points or 0.67%.
Several counters are likely to see heightened activity in today’s session, including UPL, Cipla, Vikram Solar, RailTel Corporation of India, and Highway Infrastructure amid stock-specific developments and sector cues.
In addition, Bharti Airtel, Allcargo Terminals, IDFC First Bank, Sudarshan Pharma Industries, and ICICI Bank will also be on investors’ radar as the market reacts to recent announcements and broader trends.
Also Read: Stocks to watch today: Vedanta, Cipla, IDFC First Bank and 8 more stocks – Trump’s 15% tariff, key sectors in focus
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold climbs after US court ruling, geopolitical tensions linger
Gold prices advanced to their highest level in over three weeks on Monday, supported by weakness in the US dollar. The greenback came under pressure after the US Supreme Court invalidated a significant portion of President Donald Trump’s tariff measures on Friday, altering expectations around trade policy.
At the same time, lingering tensions between the United States and Iran added to safe-haven demand.
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: IDFC First Bank is a key stock in focus
IDFC First Bank is in focus on the suspected Rs 590 crore fraud. The fraud, as per the bank is about Rs 490 crore. The bank, is estimating and accounting for another Rs 100 crore.
In a regulatory filing made in the wee hours, IDFC First Bank said it has disclosed the matter to the banking regulator and also filed a police complaint. "Prima facie, unauthorised and fraudulent activities have been carried out by certain employees at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts and potentially involving other individuals/entities/counterparties," the IDFC First Bank filing said.
Also Read: IDFC First Bank share price in focus after Rs 590 crore suspected fraud: Bank says ‘well capitalised, profitability on positive trajectory’
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Geopolitical concerns continue
According to Ajay Bagga, market veteran, the situation in West Asia is a key concern for the markets going forward, "Iran attack is a certainty in the next two three weeks time . If Iran agrees to the triple demands , it becomes weakened and will be attacked by Israel in a few months . If it does not agree to, it fights now and causes massive damage to Israel and US bases , forcing a truce . Both are bad options . Maybe post Ramadan end , but could happen sooner."
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: How will 15% tariff impact FII flows
As of now, February has seen some buying by FIIs. Most market analysts expect that the overall FII buying trend may continue. Though the near-term may see some uncertainty, the long-term triggers continue to be the earnings pick-up seen in Q3.
Though they are net sellers in equities so far in February, they have have been net sellers in 9 of 16 sessions.
Also read: Trump’s 15% global tariff Vs India’s earnings growth: What will FIIs choose now?
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajay Bagga on market
Speaking on the outlook for the markets and how the 15% tariff would impact global markets, market veteran Ajay Bagga highlighted that, "Indian stock futures soared on Friday when the tariffs were struck down but post that the 10% and then the 15% global tariffs announcement means India is on par with close competitors in Asia . The Indian stock futures have given up some of their Friday evening gains this morning . With the monthly expiry looming tomorrow and markets in an over bought zone with no supportive catalyst , expect a volatile week as the world watches Iranian negotiations as the primary driver of market sentiments for now."
Sensex, Nifty | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets outlook
“The street expectation is that the US will use various provisions of law to keep tariffs almost unchanged. Any change will be for the short term and hence unlikely to impact market direction materially,” said Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC