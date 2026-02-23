Stock Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks opened on a positive note, extending early gains at the start of the session. The Sensex rose 300 points, or 0.4%, to 83,084.40, while the Nifty advanced 82.70 points, or 0.32%, to 25,653.95 in the early trading hours.

Investors will also keep a close watch on further developments around the proposed India-US trade deal, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict.

After a brief phase of relief following the US Supreme Court verdict on Trump’s earlier tariffs, uncertainty has quickly returned to the table.

Markets are now juggling multiple concerns – changing US trade policy, geopolitical risks and uncertainty around US-India trade deal.

US Supreme Court verdict and Trump’s fresh tariffs woes

The US Supreme Court struck down key parts of Trump’s earlier tariff policy, which had been used to negotiate trade deals with other countries.

Although, the verdict initially eased concerns of a prolonged trade war.

However, the US president soon announced a revised global tariff of 15% for 150 days, compared to the earlier 10%.

Rising oil prices add to concerns

At the same time, tensions between the US and Iran have increased. This remain a key factor in focus. Reports of a possible deadline for a nuclear deal and growing military presence in the region have pushed Brent crude prices to their highest level since June 2025.

For a country like India, which depends heavily on imported crude, a sustained rise in oil prices can impact inflation, currency stability and corporate margins.

Live Updates