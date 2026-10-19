Share Market Today LIVE, 19th October 2026: Will the Sensex and Nifty extend their rally on Monday, October 19, or will profit booking return to Dalal Street? GIFT Nifty signals a flat to positive start, trading at 23,108, up 15 points with investors watching global market cues, crude oil prices, the rupee and foreign investor flows.

On the earnings front, banking stocks will be in focus as investors assess the latest quarterly results from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc, IREDA and Union Bank of India are also among the companies scheduled to announce their September-quarter results today. Profit growth, margins, loan growth and management commentary will offer clues about corporate performance and demand trends.

Beyond earnings, investors will track Reliance Industries ahead of the Jio Platforms IPO, along with other heavyweight stocks for market direction.

Follow our live blog for Sensex and Nifty updates, top gainers and losers, stocks in focus and market-moving developments.

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