Share Market Today LIVE, 19th October 2026: Will the Sensex and Nifty extend their rally on Monday, October 19, or will profit booking return to Dalal Street? GIFT Nifty signals a flat to positive start, trading at 23,108, up 15 points with investors watching global market cues, crude oil prices, the rupee and foreign investor flows.
On the earnings front, banking stocks will be in focus as investors assess the latest quarterly results from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc, IREDA and Union Bank of India are also among the companies scheduled to announce their September-quarter results today. Profit growth, margins, loan growth and management commentary will offer clues about corporate performance and demand trends.
Beyond earnings, investors will track Reliance Industries ahead of the Jio Platforms IPO, along with other heavyweight stocks for market direction.
Follow our live blog for Sensex and Nifty updates, top gainers and losers, stocks in focus and market-moving developments.
HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will be in focus today after announcing their September-quarter results over the weekend. HDFC Bank reported a 4.7% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 19,510 crore, slightly below analyst expectations. Investors will track the bank’s margin outlook, deposit growth and management commentary. ICICI Bank, meanwhile, reported a 20.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 14,843 crore, with asset quality remaining an important metric for investors to assess.
Bajaj Finance will also be on investors’ radar ahead of its Q2 FY27 results. The focus will be on loan growth, asset quality, margins and updates on its proposed capital-raising plans, including a fundraising of up to Rs 17,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and convertible warrants to Bajaj Finserv.
UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Zinc will also be watched as their boards meet to consider their September-quarter results. Investors will assess earnings growth, margins and the outlook for demand and commodity prices for cues on the two stocks.
US markets closed lower on Friday as technology stocks came under selling pressure. The S&P 500 fell 1.09% to 7,659.44, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.14% to 26,140.03.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 175.28 points, or 0.34%, to close at 52,002.41.
Asian markets were largely lower on Monday, with Japan and South Korea leading the declines. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.65%, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.12%. In South Korea, the Kospi declined 1.29% and the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 0.93%.
Markets moved in the opposite direction in Australia, where the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.37%