GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,152, down 70 points or 0.28%, indicating that the Indian stock market could open on a weak note on Thursday, November 19. Investors will track global market trends, movements in Asian indices, overnight cues from Wall Street, crude oil prices and foreign institutional investor (FII) activity for further direction.

Here are the key factors likely to guide trading on Tuesday, November 19.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Thursday, with South Korea’s Kospi leading the losses, falling 1.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1%, while Japan’s Topix slipped 0.3%.

In contrast, Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5%. South Korean markets opened an hour later than usual due to the country’s annual college entrance examination.

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Crude Oil today

Brent crude futures were trading at $92.29 per barrel, up 0.37%, while US crude oil futures stood at $83.39 per barrel, gaining 0.15% in early trade today, November 19.

US Futures on Thursday

US stock futures traded higher in early deals, pointing to a positive start for Wall Street. Dow Jones futures gained 125 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%. Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 1%.

US Markets on Wednesday

US markets ended mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 561.25 points, or 1.11%, to close at 50,198.17. The S&P 500 declined 0.23% to 7,323.63. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42% to end at 24,429.88.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which stood at 103.82, tracks the dollar’s strength against six major currencies. These are the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc, and a rise or fall in the index shows whether the dollar is gaining or losing ground against them.

Indian rupee

The Indian rupee ended at 93.44 against the US dollar on November 18, 2026.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was trading at $3,754, up 0.34%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,33,250 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 9,99,300 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,30,480.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading at $45.67, up 1.36%, while silver prices in India stood at Rs 161 per gram.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors extended their buying streak in Indian equities on Wednesday, pumping in a net Rs 5,866.78 crore. Domestic institutional investors, however, headed for the exit, selling shares worth Rs 3,159.90 crore.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

In the last trading session, the Tea and Coffee sector led the gains, with its market capitalisation rising 1.51%. The Electronics sector followed with a 1.19% increase, while the Tobacco sector gained 1.15%. The PSU Bank sector also traded higher, with its market capitalisation advancing 0.87%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Wednesday’s trade

Among the business groups, the Nagarjuna Group led the gains, with its market capitalisation rising 3.57% in the previous day’s trading session. The Wadia Group followed with a 3.17% increase, while the Lakshmi Group Coimbatore advanced 2.68%. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group also ended higher, with a 1.48% gain.

On the losing side, the Muthoot Group declined the most, with its market capitalisation falling 4.09%. The Vedanta Group slipped 3.79%, while the Indiabulls Group registered a 3.25% decline.