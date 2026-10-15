Share Market Today LIVE, 15th October 2026: Bulls take over Dalal Street today as information technology stocks continue to witness heavy buying. The benchmark indices continued to gain through the second hour of the trade today.

The Sensex surged over 1,100 points to 73,864 points while the Nifty 50 was up over 300 points, or 1.4% to 22,929 points.

The Nifty IT index has gained 2.3% today. HCLTech was the top gainer in the Nifty 50, leading with 3.5% gains. Tech Mahindra, which is slated to release its Q2FY27 earnings later today, rose 3.2%. TCS and Infosys followed closely, with around 3% gains.

Asian markets opened sharply lower this morning, while the US markets also closed with losses on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices were down about 1% in early trade, with Brent crude at $105.01 per barrel. However, oil prices remained significantly higher than their pre-West Asia war levels. US bond yields were also lower today at 5.13%.

Investors will keep an eye on the quarterly earnings of several heavyweights today such as Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Nestle India, and HDFC Life Insurance Co, among others.

Indian Markets on Wednesday

Indian benchmark indices had ended lower on Wednesday, as selling pressure in financial and automobile stocks weighed on benchmark indices. Gains in information technology and select consumer stocks had offered some support.

The Sensex fell 0.34%, to close at 72,781.89, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.44%, to settle at 22,622.70.

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