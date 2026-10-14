Share Market Today LIVE, 14th October 2026: The GIFT Nifty is lower in early trade today, October 14, indicating a weak start to the day for Indian equities. GIFT Nifty was 87 points lower, or 0.37%, at 22,766 points.

Crude oil prices remained higher, trading around $107 per barrel and US bond yields remained near multi-year highs at 5.23%. Asian markets opened mixed today.

Investors will keep an eye on the quarterly earnings of Tech Mahindra, another information technology major, which is due later in the day.

Indian Markets on Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices had rallied on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comments on being open to deliberations on long-term capital gains tax and securities transaction tax boosted sentiment. Firm earnings by two IT majors, TCS and HCL Technologies, had also lifted market sentiment.

The Sensex had surged 1,109.10 points, or 1.54%, to close at 73,033.78. The Nifty 50 also rallied 358.60 points, or 1.6%, to settle at 22,721.95.

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