Share Market Today LIVE, 12th October 2026: GIFT Nifty is trading higher in early trade today, October 12, indicating a positive start to the week for Indian equities. Crude oil prices were lower in early trading, but remained significantly higher than their pre-war levels, along with elevated US bond yields.

Asian markets opened mixed on Monday, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Investors will closely watch HCL Technologies’ results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27).

Indian Markets on Friday

Indian benchmark indices had closed higher on Friday, with the Nifty ending 1.3% higher at 22,520.45 points. The Sensex had closed 1.2% higher at 72,472.33 points

Live Updates