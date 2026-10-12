Share Market Today LIVE, 12th October 2026: GIFT Nifty is trading higher in early trade today, October 12, indicating a positive start to the week for Indian equities. Crude oil prices were lower in early trading, but remained significantly higher than their pre-war levels, along with elevated US bond yields.
Asian markets opened mixed on Monday, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Investors will closely watch HCL Technologies’ results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27).
Indian Markets on Friday
Indian benchmark indices had closed higher on Friday, with the Nifty ending 1.3% higher at 22,520.45 points. The Sensex had closed 1.2% higher at 72,472.33 points
Crude oil prices traded 1.4% lower in early trading on Monday, with Brent crude oil hovering around $103.30 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures was 1.4% lower at $90.56 per barrel.
However, crude oil prices remained significantly higher than their pre-West Asia war levels.
Asian markets opened mixed on Monday, October 12. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.3% while the Kosdaq declined 0.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6% in early trade.
Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.