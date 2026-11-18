Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a cautious note on Wednesday, November 18, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,303, down 75 points or 0.30%, indicating a subdued start for the domestic market.

In the previous session, domestic equity markets ended higher on Tuesday, November 17. The Sensex gained 427.40 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 82,532.19, while the Nifty advanced 96.30 points, or 0.38%, to close at 25,387.40.

Here are the key factors likely to guide trading on Tuesday, November 18.

Asian Markets Today

South Korea set the pace in Asia on Wednesday morning, with the Kospi climbing 2.9% as shares of major chip makers rallied. The jump followed Nvidia’s quarterly results, which came in better than analysts had forecast. Japan also started the day on a firm note, as the Nikkei 225 added 1.1%. Australia was the odd one out, with the S&P/ASX 200 slipping 0.39%.

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Crude Oil Today

Oil prices were slightly lower in early trade on Wednesday. Brent crude futures eased 0.01% to $93.13 per barrel, while US crude futures fell 0.49% to $85.59 per barrel.

US Futures on Wednesday

US stock futures traded higher, with Nasdaq-100 futures rising 1.4% and S&P 500 futures gaining 0.7%. Dow Jones futures also moved up, adding 139 points, or 0.3%.

US Markets on Tuesday

Wall Street ended sharply lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 848.75 points, or 1.64%, to close at 50,759.42. The index had fallen by over 1,000 points at one stage during the session. The S&P 500 declined 1.03% to 7,340.53, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.74%.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which stood at 103.65, tracks the dollar’s strength against six major currencies. These are the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc, and a rise or fall in the index shows whether the dollar is gaining or losing ground against them.

Indian rupee

The Indian rupee strengthened by 43 paise, or about 0.5%, to close at 93.51 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, November 17.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was trading at $3,820.90, down 1.12%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,36,030 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,02,020 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,34,650.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading at $46.645, down 1.5%.

Silver was priced at Rs 170.05 per gram in India.

FII and DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday, purchasing shares worth Rs 4,195.38 crore, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also maintained their buying stance, recording net purchases of Rs 196.93 crore.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

In Tuesday’s trade, Small Finance stocks led sectoral gains, rising 2.42%, followed by Education stocks, which advanced 2.35%. PSU Bank stocks gained 1.83%, while Aviation stocks climbed 1.80%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Tuesday’s trade

Nagarjuna Group led the gains among business groups in Tuesday’s trade rising 5.93%, followed by GMR Group, which advanced 2.58%. Garware Group also gained 2.57%. On the losing side, Indiabulls Group declined 5.22%, while Pennar Group fell 3.39% and Kirloskar Group dropped 2.04%