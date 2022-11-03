Share Market Highlights: Sensex in red, Nifty at 18051 on F&O expiry; markets volatile as investors eye RBI MPC

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Highlights: Indian share market remained subdued on weekly F&O expiry, weighed by weak global sentiment as the US Fed raised interest rates by another 75 basis points. Key indices NSE Nifty 50 was at 18051 and BSE Sensex fell 70 pots to trade at 60836. Broader markets, however, advanced as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed up to 0.34% and 0.29%, respectively. All sectors were fluctuating between gains and losses. Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Bank, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Private Bank led the gains, while Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Consumer Durables capped it.

The impromptu meeting by the RBI is going to be more about inflation than interest rates, according to Heena Naik, Research Analyst – Currency, Angel One. “The rate-setting panel has to send out a letter to the government mentioning the reasons with regards to missing out on its inflation target. They also have to mention the counter-actions that it prepares to undertake to bring the inflation back in its targetted zone,” she said. “The markets, therefore, are not expecting any rate action but rather talks on inflation which could influence the Indian Rupee accordingly,” Naik added. RBI MPC Live Updates

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 3 November, Thursday