Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Highlights: Indian equity markets ended in green, recovering from mild intraday losses on Monday. The NSE benchmark index soared to a high of 18,255 mainly led by Nifty Metal, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Auto. BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points at 61,185 led by strong gains in State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Ultratech Cement. Broader markets settled in green as well, with Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining the most. Sectorally, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index saw the maximum decline of over 1 per cent.
State Bank of India, Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Maruti led the BSE Benchmark index gains. Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Titan, Dr Reddy, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the losers for today.
Britannia, Adani Enterprises, State Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Tata Motors were the top Nifty gainers. Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Asian Paints, and Divi's Lab were the laggards for today.
Benchmark indices ended on a positive note. NSE Nifty jumped 85 points or 0.47 per cent at 18,202. BSE Sensex rose over 200 points at 61,185.
State Bank of India's stock prices were at a record high, registering more than 3 per cent jump today, following the Q2 results released on November 5.
“The continuous efforts of our govt for reducing the NPAs & further strengthening the health of PSBs are now showing tangible results. All 12 PSBs declared net profit of Rs 25,685 cr in Q2FY23 & total Rs 40,991 cr in H1FY23, up by 50% & 31.6%, respectively (y-o-y).” – Nirmala Sitharaman
S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading flat with a negative bias on Monday amid volatility. Index heavyweights such as Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, ITC, and Titan Company, among others weighed down the indices. While stocks of SBI, Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel helped to cut losses. On the S&P BSE Sensex, only stocks of State Bank of India hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 622.90 apiece, surpassing the previous high of Rs 596.75 apiece, touched earlier this month. Read full story
Adding some buoyancy in the markets, Nifty Bank led the gains, while Nifty Pharma dragged the indices.
Indian benchmark indices pulled up in green making some recoveries from the losses . Ahead of the closing bell, NSE Nifty jumped over 50 points at 18,173. BSE Sensex gained more than 100 points at 61,059.
Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold rate was trading flat in India on Monday, following the international trend. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold December futures were ruling flat with a positive bias, up Rs 71 or 0.14 per cent to rule at Rs 50,937 per 10 gram. Silver December futures were trading at Rs 60,318 per kg on MCX, down Rs 156 or 0.26 per cent. Read full story
Petrol and diesel prices across the state remained steady as of November 7. In Delhi, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is costing 94.27 per litre. Read full story
Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT dragged, while Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto capped the losses.
Losing all gains, NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex slipped into red. At about 1:30 PM, Sensex slipped more than 200 points at 60,725, while Nifty was down almost 50 points at 18,069.
Equity benchmarks defied the broad scepticism extending winning streak for third week in a row. The Nifty started the November month on a positive note gaining 1.8% to settle the week at 18117. Nifty midcap outnumbered the benchmark by gaining 2.3%. Sectorally, all major indices ended in green led by metal, pharma, PSU banks. Read full story
“For the week, we expect Bank Nifty to trade in the range of 42000-40500 with mixed bias. The weekly strength indicator RSI and momentum oscillator Stochastic have both turned positive and are above their respective reference lines indicating positive bias.” – Axis Securities
Equities index gained for a third week on strong foreign buying, impressive quarterly results and strong economy data boosted market sentiment. Sensex climbed 991 points or 1.70% to close at 60,950, while the Nifty Index rose 330 points or 1.9% to close at 18117, hovering close to their all-time peaks. Sensex climbed up over 3000 points in the last three consecutive weeks. PSU Bank, metal, pharma sectors were major gainers this week. Read full story
At about 10:20AM, Nifty was up 20 points at 18,137, while BSE Sensex was down 26 points at 60,924.
“On Friday, though Nifty closed only with moderate gains, mainly due to IT sector’s sharp fall, oil & gas, metals as well as financial services led from the front keeping Nifty buoyant. VIX has continued to fall amidst all this, and despite last week presenting several significant event risk, underscoring the fact that traders are comfortable with the news flow and are prepared even for a surprise. This has helped Nifty not veer much away from 18000 on the bad days, and with a close well above the same, hopes are up, towards a breach of the record peak.” – Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India, Divi's Lab, CEAT, Paytm, Aditya Birla Capital, among other companies will announce their Q2 earnings today.
“Nifty has formed a Bullish candle on daily and weekly frames and has been making higher lows from the last five weeks. Now, it has to hold above 18000 zones, for an up move towards 18350 then 18500 zones whereas supports are placed at 17950 and 17888 zones.” – Rahul Shah, senior vice president, Group Advisory Leader-PCG, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“The ongoing result season (Q2FY23 results for Indian equity markets) have proven to be quite interesting. The season has witnessed quite a strong earnings growth momentum so far, which has been fairly surprising. IT, Auto, BFSI and Consumer Discretionary have witnessed fairly strong earnings growth (relative to expectations) while global commodities have witnessed a sharp deceleration in growth due to volatility in prices.” – Manish Jain, Ambit Asset Management