10:14 (IST) 7 Nov 2022

Oil & gas, metals, financial services kept Nifty buoyant last week

“On Friday, though Nifty closed only with moderate gains, mainly due to IT sector’s sharp fall, oil & gas, metals as well as financial services led from the front keeping Nifty buoyant. VIX has continued to fall amidst all this, and despite last week presenting several significant event risk, underscoring the fact that traders are comfortable with the news flow and are prepared even for a surprise. This has helped Nifty not veer much away from 18000 on the bad days, and with a close well above the same, hopes are up, towards a breach of the record peak.” – Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services