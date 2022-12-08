Share Market report: Sensex, Nifty up marginally, rise 0.1% even as Asian markets turn red

Indian stock indices were trading in green in mid-day deals despite negative cues from the Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 70 points while NSE Nifty 50 rose marginally by 0.09%. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkie 225 fell 111.97 points or 0.40% to 27,574.43, Taiwan’s FTSE TWSE Taiwan50 Index dropped 92.58 points or 0.83% to 11,105.02, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 2.27 points or 0.07% to 3,197.35, South Korea’s KOSPI sank 11.73 points or 0.49% to 2,371.08 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 687 points or 3.66% to 19,504.67.

Also Read: Dharmaj Crop Guard shares’ stellar listing, stock debuts at 12% premium over IPO price; surges to Rs 276

The Sensex rose to 62,480.76 at 1:30 PM (IST). It touched an intraday high of 62,633.56 and a low of 62,320.18. The top gainers were Axis Bank (up 2.07%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.88%), L&T (up 1.49%), SBIN (0.82%) and Tata Steel (up 0.67%). The top losers were Sun Pharma (down 3.66%), Power Grid (down 1.67%) and Kotak Bank (down 1.05%). The Nifty 50 advanced 16.55 points to 18,577.05. It touched an intraday high of 18,625.00 and a low of 18,536.95. The top gainers were Axis Bank (up 1.94%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.80%), Eicher Motors (up 1.69%) and L&T (up 1.58%). The top losers were Sun Pharma (down 3.76%), Power Grid (down 1.56%) and Kotak Bank (down 1.12%).

Also Read: F&O expiry: Nifty likely to trade in slender range, 18500 key level to watch; stick to stock-specific approach

In the sectoral indices, Nifty bank was up 0.85%, Nifty Auto up 0.31%, Nifty PSU bank up 2.95% while Nifty IT fell 0.30% and Nifty Pharma was down 1.06%. The volatility Index India VIX fell 3.35%.