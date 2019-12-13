Share market on fire, Sensex up over 400 points; here are 3 key reasons

The markets are enthused on reports of the completion of the first phase of the US-China trade deal and Boris Johnson’s likely re-election as British prime minister, the experts said.

The benchmark equity indices are on a rising spree, tracking global euphoria over progress in US-China trade and likely Conservative Party win in UK general elections. While Sensex was trading at 41,006.91, up 425.20 points, or 1.05%, Nifty was 12,076.60, up 104.80, or 0.88% at the time of reporting. In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 169.14 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 40,581.71, while the Nifty settled 61.65 points or 0.52 per cent, up at 11,971.80.

The markets are enthused on reports of the completion of the first phase of the US-China trade deal and Boris Johnson’s likely re-election as British prime minister, the experts said. The US and China are close to finalising a modest trade agreement that would suspend tariffs that are set to kick in Sunday, de-escalating their 17-month trade war. China would in return purchase more US farm products and increase the US companies’ access to its market.

The other Asian stock markets are also trading on a positive note following positive global developments. Hang Seng, Nikkei and Shanghai also gained up to 2.50 per cent in today’s intraday trade.

“By the time the NIFTY tested the lower end of the congestion zone near 11830, the index had got oversold on the shorter time-frame. This coincided with a positive global setup which was supported by the Federal Reserve keeping the rate unchanged. This weakened the US Dollar a bit and the emerging markets benefited from this. Coming back to the NIFTY, the bulk of the move that we are witnessing is being supported by this positive risk-on setup. However, at this stage, we can just broadly call this a technical pullback as the NIFTY is yet to take out its double top resistance at 12103 on a closing basis despite making incremental highs…” Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, told Financial Express Online.