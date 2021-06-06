Share market next week: Covid-19 trends, vaccination pace, global factors to guide stocks

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 677.17 points or 1.31 per cent.

Equity markets this week will be guided by COVID-19 trends, pace of vaccination and global factors amid lack of any major domestic trigger, analysts said. “Among the key factors, participants will be closely eyeing monsoon updates. Besides, macroeconomic data i.e IIP is scheduled for June 11. With receding COVID cases, the market anticipates further easing by the states ahead,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking.

On the earnings front, while most of the heavyweights have already announced their numbers, few prominent names like Bata India, GAIL, SAIL, BHEL and DLF will announce results this week, Mishra said. Industrial production data is scheduled to be announced on Friday post market hours. Union Bank of India, Petronet LNG and NHPC would also announce their quarterly earnings this week.

“The market is expected to maintain its resilience on a short to medium-term basis due to declining COVID cases and global risk-on strategy. Manufacturing and Industrial production data for the month of April are the key economic data points to be released this week,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said. During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 677.17 points or 1.31 per cent.

“Investors will continue to focus on trajectory of daily caseload and vaccination ramp up in the country in the near term,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities. Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities said, “Indian markets could continue to mimic the movement across global commodities and equities.”

Meanwhile, trend in Brent crude, rupee and foreign institutional investors would also continue to guide markets.